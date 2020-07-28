NAIA Pushes Most Fall Sports Championships To Spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Council of Presidents (COP) voted on Tuesday to postpone the national championships in cross country, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball to spring 2021.
The decision still allows NAIA conferences to compete in the fall and winter, if they so choose. The timing of the football national championship will be determined at a subsequent COP meeting on Friday. Due to unique challenges surrounding football, COP members decided they needed more time to obtain feedback from their colleagues.
“Given the fast-paced and constantly-changing nature of the current environment, the COP recognized that the likelihood of safely completing the fall sports season has decreased significantly,” said Dr. Arvid Johnson, COP Chair and University of St. Francis President. “This decision allows conferences to consider the regional impact of COVID-19 when determining the appropriate time for regular season competition.”
Prior to the COP’s vote, 51 NAIA individual institutions had already opted to postpone fall competition until spring 2021.
The Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC), of which Mount Marty University is a member, announced last week that it will proceed with fall sports for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.