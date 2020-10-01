Talk about a confidence booster.
In the final game of a regular season in which the Yankton girls’ soccer team has looked to find its offensive rhythm, the Gazelles did exactly that on Thursday evening.
Nine goals.
Plenty more shots on goal.
It wasn’t just that the Gazelles defeated Huron 9-0 at Crane-Youngworth Field, it was that they were able to consistently possess the ball and find the back of the net.
“It was nice to connect passes and get some good shots,” said senior Emma Christensen, who scored one of those goals.
“We got really used to having a track team up top, but we don’t have that this year, so we’ve had to work more on connecting and getting through balls.”
Prior to Thursday, Yankton (3-9-1) had scored 12 goals this season, but now the Gazelles head into next week’s Class AA state tournament opener at Rapid City Stevens with some serious momentum.
“This was all about moving the ball around,” head coach Tyler Schuring said. “We worked on some different attack formations.”
Junior Cora Schurman recorded a hat trick (three goals) for the Gazelles, while juniors Ashlyn Vogt and Madisyn Bietz each scored twice. Senior Thea Luken added the other goal.
Vogt — who had previously been a goalkeeper before a hand injury — scored Yankton’s first goal, in the eight minute, and she added her second, in the 28th minute.
Schurman’s second goal, in the 34th minute, gave the Gazelles a 5-0 cushion at halftime. Yankton closed the scoring with Christensen’s goal in the 65th minute, and the Gazelles had a handful of shots to end the game early via the mercy rule.
“The biggest thing is, our combinations worked and we found feet with our passes,” Schuring said.
“We’ve struggled to score this season, so it was really nice for our girls to see the net ripple a few times.”
Senior Rachel Hebda began the game at goalkeeper for the Gazelles and freshman Alex Schmidt came in to close the game.
By that point, the outcome was already decided.
“We really wanted that dub (win) before playoffs,” Christensen said.
Yankton will hit the road for next Tuesday’s first round matchup against No. 3 Rapid City Stevens.
“Either way, we know we’ll have a tough matchup, so we’ll have to play defense like we did in the first half against Aberdeen Central,” Schuring said.
“The competition is going to be stiff, so we’ll need to stay organized and keep to our formations.”
Yankton beat Huron 8-0 in Thursday’s junior varsity game, thanks to three goals from Keira Christ, and one goal each from Carly Cap, Hannah Tramp, Chloe Blom, Monica Massey and Eleanor Johnson. Alex Schmidt and Renee Stehlik combined for the shutout in goal.
