TUCSON, Ariz. — Maddi Hackbarth and Alynah Torres homered for Arizona State as part of a four-run, first-inning and the 15th-ranked Sun Devils blanked South Dakota 5-0 Tuesday at Farrington Stadium.
South Dakota head coach Robert Wagner, who won national titles on staff at Arizona State in 2008 and 2011, fell to 0-3 coaching against his former team, though this one went the distance. Arizona State (22-7) totaled just seven hits while the Coyotes mustered five.
Arizona State pitcher Cielo Meza struck out six in a complete-game shutout. She didn’t allow a runner to reach second until the sixth inning when South Dakota loaded the bases with one out. Meza got a strikeout and induced a fly ball to end the threat.
Camille Fowler and Courtney Wilson were both 2-for-3 atop South Dakota’s lineup. Charis Black had a bunt single to start the sixth.
South Dakota (11-16) is in the midst of its Spring Break trip. The Coyotes will compete in six games at the Grand Canyon Invitational Wednesday thru Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. First up is Lehigh (2:30 p.m. PT) and Grand Canyon (5 p.m. PT) Wednesday.
