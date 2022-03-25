As a four-year player for the Yankton Gazelles, Ellie Karolevitz “never shied away from an opportunity to work her butt off,” according to Gazelles head basketball coach Trey Krier.
That work ethic earned the senior second-team All-State honors, as chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association.
The SDBCA announced its girls’ All-State teams on Friday.
“I am happy for her,” Krier said of Karolevitz. “She is very deserving.”
Karolevitz averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for Yankton. She missed a month of the season due to injury after missing the front half of her sophomore season and most of her junior season due to injury.
“The amount of work she put in, not just to be the best player she could be, but just to be able to come back and play at a high level two different times,” Krier said. “For that alone, she is deserving of recognition.”
A guard, Karolevitz wasn’t afraid to attack anywhere on the court.
“She would do whatever it took to be successful,” Krier said. “She wasn’t afraid to be in the post or the perimeter and use her physicality to find ways to score.”
The four-year varsity player will take her talents to Northwestern (Iowa) this fall.
In Class A, Dakota Valley’s Rylee Rosenquist was named the Player of the Year, along with first-team All-State.
Rosenquist averaged 23 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this past season. The Dakota Wesleyan recruit also had 72 steals on the season. She repeated as a first-team selection, and was a third-team selection as a sophomore.
Wagner junior Emma Yost was named to the second team. She averaged 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She was a third-team selection a year ago.
Junior Coral Mason, who helped lead Viborg-Hurley to the Class B title, earned first-team all-state honors. She averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and had 57 steals.
Fellow Viborg-Hurley junior Denae Mach earned second-team honors. Mach averaged 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Gayville-Volin senior Molly Larson earned third-team honors. The Raiders standout averaged 20.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Other Players of the Year selections were Sioux Falls Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda in Class AA and DeSmet’s Kennadi Buchholz in Class B.
2021-22 All-State Girls
Chosen by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association
CLASS AA
First Team
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, SF Washington, 6-2, sr., F (18 ppg., 8 rpg)
Hannah Ronsiek, SF O’Gorman, 5-10, sr., G (18.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg)
Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley, 6-1, jr., F (16.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg)
Jayda McNabb, RC Stevens, 5-10, sr., G (12 ppg, 8 rpg, 5 apg)
Mahli Abdouch, SF O’Gorman, 5-7, so., G (13.1 ppg, 5.4 apg)
Josie Hill, RC Central, 6-2, sr., F (12.4 ppg, 9.2 rpg)
Second Team
Emilee Boyer, Harrisburg, 6-1, sr., F (14 ppg, 9.4 rpg)
Cierra Watkins, SF Jefferson, 5-6, jr., G (11.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg)
Sawyer Stoebner, Mitchell, 5-9, so., G (15.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.4 apg)
Bella Shreeve, Huron, 5-5, sr., G (11.9 ppg, 3.4 apg)
Ainsley Shelsta, Brookings, 6-5, sr., F (15 ppg, 10.3 rpg)
Ellie Karolevitz, Yankton, 5-10, sr., G (15 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
• Player of the Year — Mwenentanda.
• Repeat Selections — 2021 (Mwenentanda and Behrens, first team; Ronsiek, McNabb and Boyer, second team); 2020 (Mwenentanda and Ronsiek, second team).
———
CLASS A
First Team
Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, 5-8, sr., G (23 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, 72 steals)
Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin, 5-10, jr., F (21.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, 5-8, so. G (19 ppg, 6 rpg, 4.5 apg, 70 steals)
Bella Swedlund, Winner, 5-8, sr., G (22.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 59 steals)
Reese Ross, St. Thomas More, 6-0, jr., F (18.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg)
Katie Vasecka, Tea Area, 6-2, so. G (19.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 42 blocks)
Second Team
Rylee Haldeman, West Central, 5-3, sr., G (16.8 ppg, 3.5 apg, 61 steals)
Emma Yost, Wagner, 5-11, jr., F (14.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Claire Sheppard, Flandreau, 6-1, so., G-F (15.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 64 steals)
Olivia Kieffer, RC Christian, 5-11, jr., G (20.6 ppg, 8 rpg, 63 steals)
Stevi Fallis, Red Cloud, 5-5, sr., G (15.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 4 apg)
Caylin Kelly, Florence-Henry, 5-11, so., F-C (17 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 4.1 apg, 86 steals, 40 blocks)
Third Team
Kylah vanDonkersgoed, SF Christian, 6-2, sr., C-F (13.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg)
Tobi Carlow, Lakota Tech, 5-7, sr., G (15.3 ppg, 3.2 apg, 64 steals)
Mya Knippling, Chamberlain, 6-1, sr., C (18.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 59 blocks)
Addy Kramer, West Central, 5-9, sr., G (14.4 ppg, 7 rpg)
Allison Richards, Red Cloud, 5-6, sr., G (14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.8 apg, 59 steals)
Bailey White Hat, Todd County, 5-11, jr., F-C (18.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
• Player of the Year — Rosenquist.
• Repeat Selections — 2021 (Swedlund, Rosenquist and Fox, first team; Vasecka, Wadsworth and Kieffer, second team; Sheppard and Yost, third team); 2020 (Fox, second team; and Rosenquist, third team).
———
CLASS B
First Team
Kennadi Buchholz, DeSmet, 6-0, sr., C (20.4 ppg, 13.3 rpg, 66 blocks)
Maleighya Estes, White River, 5-7, sr., G (27 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.2 spg)
Avery Broughton, Corsica-Stickney, 5-11, jr., G-F (19 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 59 steals)
Madelyn Bragg, Aberden Roncalli, 6-2, sr., C-F (15.5 ppg, 8.1 rpg)
Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley, 5-10, jr., G-F (15.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 57 steals)
Hannah Bartscher, Ethan, 5-9, sr., G (20.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Second Team
Mallory Miller, Aberdeen Christian, 6-4, jr., C (19.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg, 68 blocks)
Mackenzie Hemmer, Colman-Egan, 5-10, sr., G-F (20.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 53 steals)
Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery, 5-8, sr., G (167 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 51 steals)
Morgan Fiedler, Aberdeen Roncalli, 5-8, sr, G (12.3 ppg, 4 rpg)
Rachel Gerlach, Corsica-Stickney, 5-10, sr., G-F (14 ppg, 5.3 rpg)
Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley, 5-9, jr., G-F (13.8 ppg, 5 rpg)
Third Team
Kaycee Groves, Faith, 5-10, sr., G (7 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
Maddie Horn, Castlewood, 5-11, jr., G-F (18.6 ppg, 8 rpg)
Isabel Aesoph, Faulkton Area, 5-7, sr., G (18.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 56 steals)
Kendell Sawinsky, Herreid-Selby Area, 5-8, sr., G (17.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 88 steals)
Molly Larson, Gayville-Volin, 5-7, sr., G (20.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.2 apg)
Jessy Jo VanDerWerff, Gregory, 5-7, jr., G-F (17.6 ppg, 3.6 apg)
• Player of the Year — Buchholz.
• Repeat Selections — 2021 (Broughton, first team; Estes and Bartscher, second team; and Buchholz, third team. Bragg made the Class A second team); 2020 (Broughton, first team; Buchholz, third team); and 2019 (Broughton, second team).
