Who has benefited from Cameron Zahrbock and Tyler Sohler changing positions?
It depends how you look at it.
Opposing teams who eventually had to find ways to slow them down in the receiving game, or the Yankton High School football program which has watched them evolve into big-play threats?
One — Zahrbock, now a junior — was a former quarterback.
The other — Sohler, now a sophomore — was a former running back.
They’ve moved to wide receiver and have given the Bucks a potent 1-2 punch in the passing game. The pair has combined for 47 catches for 773 yards and six touchdowns this season.
“We really do have a wealth of depth at our skill positions,” head coach Brady Muth said. “These two guys are very special especially with what we do on offense.”
They’ve also taken different paths to their current role.
Zahrbock, who moved to Yankton from Sioux Falls following his eighth grade year, had been a quarterback during the early stages of his football career.
“The eighth grade coach told me, ‘You’d be a good receiver,’” Zahrbock said. “My older brother always did that, so I tried it out. Then in my first year here, coach Muth told me I’d be a good fit for this position.”
At 6-foot-3, Zahrbock has provided the Yankton quarterbacks with a mismatch on jump balls. He leads the Bucks this season in both catches (26) and receiving yards (564), to go along with three touchdowns.
“He’s kind of a big body and has to do a good job of reading what the defense gives him,” Muth said. “He has to be a good route runner, but more than that has to be able to go up and get the ball.”
Naturally, that’s been a topic of conversation between Zahrbock and his coaches.
“Before the season, coach Muth talked to me about working on one-on-ones and going up and getting the ball,” Zahrbock said. “We both took pride in that this season.”
Joked Sohler, “He does most of that. I’m more of the catch the short pass and run after it kind of guy.”
Sohler — referred to as a “technician” by Muth — emerged last season as a steady offensive weapon as a freshman. This season, he has caught 21 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.
“He really is a Swiss army knife type of player,” Muth said. “He has to do a bit of everything for us and we move him all over the field.”
And like Zahrbock, Sohler has moved to receiver from another position.
“I never really thought about it,” he said.
Through his eighth grade season, Sohler had been a running back, but “I always thought I’d probably play receiver because I’m kind of small for a running back.
“I’m glad I changed,” he added, with a smile.
So too are the Bucks.
Both receivers caught a touchdown pass in last week’s victory over Douglas in the Class 11AA playoff opener.
“They both are important parts of our offense because they allow us to dictate a bit what the defense is going to do,” Muth said. “Having players like this gives you an answer for problems a defense will try to cause for an offense.”
What has partly enabled Yankton to reach the Class 11AA semifinals (other than its defensive strength) is its many offensive weapons.
Senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald has been a dual threat (combined 1,232 yards and 25 touchdowns), while sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken has been steady (756 yards and four touchdowns through the air).
Sohler’s older brother, senior Corbin, leads the Bucks with 825 rushing yards, and also caught 12 passes for 221 yards and a score. Senior Thomas Wiener has added 243 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
In other words, Yankton boasts many guys who can find the end zone each time they touch the ball.
“It’s fun,” Zahrbock said. “I trust my whole team.
“We have a lot of weapons, so I know in every aspect, we can come out and start punching and go at it.”
As productive as Zahrbock and Sohler have been for the Bucks, there’s still plenty more to come.
“Watching them work at their craft is a lot of fun,” Muth said. “The other thing there is about them is that they are so young. There is still a lot of work to be done with these two guys.”
Right now, however, the duo is focused on the present.
They are motivated on their current goal.
“Get a state championship,” Sohler replied immediately, when asked what motivates them.
“State championship,” Zahrbock added.
“Last year didn’t go the way we wanted. And ever since I moved here in seventh grade, I’ve seen all of these older guys playing and trying to get that title, but we knew this year it was going to be a good one.”
The Bucks (8-1), the No. 2 seed in the Class 11AA playoffs, will host third-seeded Pierre (7-2) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
If Yankton wins, it will advance to the state championship game on Nov. 13 inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
“Football is really special in this town, and I think bringing a state championship to Yankton would be pretty sweet,” Sohler said.
