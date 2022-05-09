DELL RAPIDS — The West Central boys and Canton girls claimed top honors in the Quarrier Invitational track and field meet, Monday in Dell Rapids.
Canton scored 131 to win the girls’ title. Colman-Egan (92) was second, followed by Tea Area (68).
Parker tied for sixth in the girls’ division, scoring 41 points. Clara Montero led the Pheasants, placing third in both the 400 (1:04.54) and 800 (2:39.96). Jenna Van Velzen was third in the long jump (15-6). The foursome of Tayler Coleman, Macy Kippes, Mallory Mitzner and Ellie Travnicek was third in the 1600 relay, finishing in 4:21.64.
West Central scored 115 points to run away with the boys’ title. Dell Rapids (77.5) was second, followed by Tri-Valley (74).
Parker scored 16 points on the day, all by Jaivyn DeBoer, who placed second in both the long jump (19-9 1/2) and triple jump (39-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.