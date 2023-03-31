EDITOR’S NOTE: The “previous season” statistics in this article are from the 2021 club high school season, the last club high school season before the South Dakota High School Activities Association sanctioned the sport for the 2022-23 school year.
After years of waiting as a sport, softball is finally under the South Dakota High School Activities Association banner.
And coach Jill Muth feels her Yankton Gazelles are in position to take advantage of that opportunity.
“We have a lot of juniors and seniors, six seniors and eight juniors,” she said. “They had a lot of experience with the club teams. They’ve played a lot of softball.”
Four of Yankton’s six seniors have already committed to continuing their careers at the collegiate level. Brooklyn Townsend (.270, 12 RBI) and Tori Vellek (.443, 24 RBI) are both headed to Mount Marty. Elle Feser (.477, 5 HR, 13 doubles, 37 RBI) is headed to Dakota Wesleyan. Grace Behrns (.325, 28 RBI) is on her way to Iowa Central Community College.
Behrns (9-6, 4.43 ERA, 93 K in 96 IP) also returns as the Gazelles’ most experience pitcher.
“She’s definitely had a nice career,” Muth said. “We also have junior Tori Hansen and sophomore Madison Girard. We’re lucky to have three good pitchers.”
Seniors Kamella Kopp and Olivia Girard will also help lead the Gazelles.
Besides Hansen, the Gazelles boast juniors Mia Donner, Emma Eichacker, McKenna Hacecky, Payton Moser, Emma Herrboldt and Mikayla Humpal. Madison Girard is joined by fellow sophomores Taylor Hamberg, Hailey Schulte and Keira Pederson. Freshmen for the Gazelles include Madison Musfelt, Megan Brausey, Kyra Tjeerdsma and Eliza Gurney.
The girls on Yankton’s varsity and junior varsity teams represent several summer travel squads, not all of which are based in Yankton.
“We’re taking three, four teams, to make one Gazelles team,” Muth said. “We’re trying to put everyone in as good a position as we can for them and for the team to succeed. Sometimes they might be playing a position they haven’t played before.”
The Gazelles have already had their first three games postponed due to cold and wet conditions. Unlike many teams, Yankton has been able to practice in the Yankton Girls’ Softball Association’s indoor facility. The facility has batting cages and is big enough to do some infield work.
“We’re lucky to have this to use,” Muth said. “Otherwise we’d be trying to work in a gym. It’s not big enough for a full practice, but we do the best with the space we have.”
With a roster that boasts several players from a squad that finished third in the final Class A club high school tournament in the fall of 2021, the Gazelles have taken the approach that they are title contenders.
“We have a lot of talent that has had a lot of success,” Muth said. “Why not us to go up to Aberdeen (state tournament site) and win it.
“In softball you’re not cutting down the nets. Maybe we can cut down the chain link fence,” she said jokingly.
With games against O’Gorman (March 25), Sioux Falls Washington (March 28) and Sioux Falls Roosevelt (March 30) postponed, Yankton will now open its inaugural season on April 3 against Harrisburg. The varsity and JV games were moved from Harrisburg to Yankton due to field conditions, with JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
Yankton will play its home games on the northwest turf field in the Sertoma Park complex.
The post-season format for Class AA softball will follow the same SoDak 16 format as basketball and volleyball, with those games on May 23. State is set for June 1-3 on the Northern State University campus in Aberdeen.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.