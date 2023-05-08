TYNDALL — Bon Homme blanked Wagner 3-0 as part of a club high school baseball triangular on Sunday in Tyndall.
Trey Kaul had two hits for Bon Homme. Easton Mudder, Brady Bierema and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Cournoyer, Dominic Doom and Matt Link each had a hit for Wagner.
Landon Smith picked up the win, striking out six. Carter Cournoyer took the loss, striking out eight in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Bon Homme 8, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
TYNDALL — Bon Homme’s Brady Bierema and Riley Rothschadl combined on a two-hit shutout as the Cavaliers downed Elk Point-Jefferson 8-0 as part of a club high school baseball triangular on Sunday.
Landon Bares went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Bon Homme. Bierema also homered, driving in three. Rothschadl doubled, and Easton Mudder, Logan Winckler, Jace Toupal and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Jake Gale and Ty Trometer each had a hit for EPJ.
Bierema picked up the win, striking out four in his four innings of work. Rothschadl struck out eight in three innings of no-hit relief. Keaton Gale took the loss, striking out six in his five innings of work.
Elk Point-Jefferson 7, Wagner 4
TYNDALL — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 7-1 lead and held on for a 7-4 victory over Wagner as part of a club high school baseball triangular on Sunday.
Six players had one hit each for EPJ: Hunter Geary, Ty Trometer, Keaton Gale, Ben Swatek, Christian Mueller and Evan Hailey.
Matt Link went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Wagner. Carter Cournoyer also had two hits and two RBI. Teddy Slaba added a hit.
Swatek went the distance in the win, striking out five. Link took the loss.
Rapid City Triangular
PGDCWL 8, St. Thomas More 6
RAPID CITY — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored five runs in the final two innings to claim an 8-6 victory over St. Thomas More as part of a club high school baseball triangular on Sunday.
Joey Foxley went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBI for the Honkers. Dawson Hoffman and Tanner Dyke each had two hits. Aiden Bultje homered. Jaxon Christensen, Oakley Kott and Trevor Rolland each had a hit in the victory.
Foxley pitched two innings of relief, striking out three, for the win. Caden Oberbroekling started, striking out 10 in his five innings of work.
PGDCWL 9, Lead-Deadwood 2
RAPID CITY — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers scored in each of the first six innings to build their way to a 9-2 victory over Lead-Deadwood as part of a club high school baseball triangular on Sunday.
Trevor Rolland went 3-for-3 with a double, and Aiden Bultje tripled and doubled, driving in three, for the Honkers. Joey Foxley had two hits, including a home run. Jaxon Christensen doubled and singled. Parker Bailey also had two hits. Tanner Dyk doubled, and Jye Bailey and Corbin Nachtigal each had a hit in the victory.
Oakley Kott picked up the win, striking out eight in six innings of work.
Other Games
Vermillion 3, Scotland-Menno 2
VERMILLION — Vermillion edged the Scotland-Menno Trappers 3-2 in club high school baseball action on Sunday at Prentis Park.
Carter Hansen, Erik Sulzle, Trey Hansen and Mikey Roob each had a hit for Vermillion.
Brayden Sattler had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Tyrus Bietz and Bryce Sattler each had a hit.
Hayden Christopherson picked up the win, striking out three in five innings of work. Connor Peterson struck out two in two innings of relief for the Tanagers. Kory Keppen took the loss, striking out five in six innings of work.
Parker 12, Freeman-Canistota 2
FREEMAN — Parker earned a 12-2 victory over the Freeman-Canistota Sticks in club high school baseball on Sunday in Freeman.
Brendan Pesicka doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parker. Ray Travnicek also had two hits. Levi Berens, Alek Kuchta, Colin Robertson, Logan Bridges and Cale Sheaffer each had a hit in the victory.
Sawyer Wipf had two hits and Easton Tschetter had a hit for the Sticks.
Bridges went the distance in the five-inning contest for the win, striking out six. Tannen Auch took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Parkston 10, B-AH 0
BERESFORD — Parkston’s Brayden Jervik tossed a four-hit shutout as the Trojans topped the Beresford-Alcester-Hudson Black Sox 10-0 in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Luke Bormann doubled twice, and Jervik went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI for Parkston. Will Jodozi also doubled. Kaleb Weber, Carter Sommer, Kaden Holzbauer and Kolter Kramer each had a hit in the victory.
Robert Watkins had two of the Black Sox’s four hits. Joseph Anderson and Zach Boden each had a hit.
Jervik struck out seven in the five-inning contest for the win. Boden took the loss.
Saturday
PGDCWL 4, R.C. Christian 2
RAPID CITY — The Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers outlasted Rapid City Christian 4-2 in club high school baseball action on Saturday in Rapid City.
Aiden Bultje, Dawson Hoffman, Tanner Dyk and Parker Bailey each had two hits for the Honkers. Joey Foxley, Jaxon Christensen and Caden Oberbroekling each had a hit in the victory.
Bultje went the distance in the win, striking out nine in the seven-inning contest.
Junior Varsity
Brandon Valley 10-12, Yankton 1-0
Brandon Valley swept Yankton in junior varsity baseball action on Saturday.
In the opener, Brandon Valley claimed a 10-1 decision.
For Yankton, Tyson Prouty homered for the lone run. Kaden Hughes and Keenan Wagner each had a hit.
Frankie In’t Veld took the loss. Owen Wishon struck out two in an inning of shutout relief.
Brandon Valley won the nightcap 12-0.
A Prouty double was the lone Yankton hit. Trey Sager took the loss.
Yankton finishes its JV season with a tournament in Sioux Falls, beginning Friday, May 12. Yankton’s freshmen team will also play a tournament in Sioux Falls beginning May 12.
