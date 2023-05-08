Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.