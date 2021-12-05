WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks went 0-3 in the Marv Sherrill Dual Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday in Watertown.
In pool play, the Bucks fell to Mitchell 72-9 and to Canby, Minnesota, 54-21. Milbank downed Yankton 48-27 in the “bronze” match. Yankton was open at five weight classes in the event.
Against Mitchell, Dylan Sloan (126) won by pin and Jackson Conway (170) won by decision.
Against Canby, Collin Patrick (120) and Conway (170) won by pin. Sloan (126) won by decision. Evan Nelson picked up a forfeit win at 138 pounds.
In the Milbank match, Parker Kisch (106), Austin Pederson (152) and Vaden Griel (195) won by pin for the Bucks. Sloane (126) scored a decision. Patrick scored a forfeit win at 120 pounds.
Yankton travels to Lennox for a quadrangular on Tuesday. The Bucks face Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Washington and host Lennox in the event, which begins at 5 p.m.
In the JV tournament that ran concurrently with the dual tournament, the Bucks’ Chase Howe, Shayce Platt and Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn each earned first place finishes in their respective divisions. Nevaeh Leonard went 2-0 to win her division for the Yankton girls.
Also for the Yankton boys, Edly Amaro and Derrick Biel each placed second, Dylan Howe, Devon Coke, Ashton Langeland and Robert Hahn each placed third, and Josh Stapish and Josh Swenson each placed fourth.
KWLPG Inv.
KIMBALL — Winner beat out host Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes for top honors in the 11-team KWLPG Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Kimball.
Winner scored 244 points, with Maxton Brozik (113), Kaden Keiser (145), Riley Orel (152), Jack Kruger (170) and Joey Cole (182) winning titles.
KWLPG was second with 204 points. Kasen Konstanz (120), Lucas Lenz (138), Grayson Hanson (160) and Levi Nightingale (195) won titles for the squad.
Wagner placed fifth with 121.5 points. Jhett Breen was the 132-pound champion for the Red Raiders.
Parkston was sixth with 120 points. Gage Reichert won the 106-pound title for the Trojans.
Marion-Freeman scored 32 points on the day. The Rebels were led by fifth place finishes from Owen Eitemiller (170) and Chris Kessler (182).
Andes Central-Dakota Christian finished with 13 points. The Thunder were led by a fourth place finish from Mason Stone at 220 pounds.
Creighton Inv.
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Pender scored 154 points to edge out the Norfolk Reserves for top honors in the Creighton Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Zachery Randall (145) and Jacob Bruns (182) won titles for Pender, which finished eight points ahead of the Panther reserves.
Quad County Northeast scored 98 points, with the QCN girls scoring 14 points. Kolby Casey won the 220 pound title for QCN. Emilee Olson was second at 132 pounds for the QCN girls.
Creighton scored 10 points, with the Bulldog girls scoring 20 points. The Bulldog boys had two sixth place finishes, from Jacob Hanvey (138) and Shane Farnik). Layci Condon won the 132-pound title for the Creighton girls.
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with seven points on the day.
Top Of The Rock Inv.
DELL RAPIDS — Canton topped McCook Central-Montrose and Parker for top honors in the nine-team Top of the Rock Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Dell Rapids.
Canton finished with 182.5 points on the day. Ayson Rice (132), Andy Meyer (138), Carter Rager (152), Tanner Meyers (195), Marshall Baldwin (220) and Issac Suter (285) each won titles for the C-Hawks. Canton also got girls’ titles from Kieonna Smith (152) and Carlee Laubach (190).
MCM was second with 150.5 points, a half-point ahead of Parker (150). Tanner Preheim won the 120-pound title for Parker.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon was fourth with 124.5 points. Jackson Kaul (106), Tyler Tjeerdsma (126) and Isaac Crownover (182) won boys’ titles for BHSA, with Peyton Hellman winning the 132-pound girls’ title.
Dakota Valley finished with 19 points on the day. Jackson Boonstra was second at 145 for the Panther boys, with Ariana Gomez (132) and Gracie Delgado (190) earning runner-up finishes for the Panther girls.
Rider Inv.
SIOUX FALLS — West Central beat out Sioux Falls Lincoln by 27 points for top honors in the nine-team Rider Invitational wrestling tournament, hosted by Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday.
West Central scored 226 points, with Rayce Whiting (120), Chandler Carda (126) and Justin Zirpel (160) for the Trojan boys, and Alexa Bryant (132) winning for the Trojan girls.
Beresford-Alcester-Hudson tied O’Gorman for third with 149 points. Jovey Christensen (132) and Landon Schurch (195) won for BAH, with Tavyn Valder winning at 113 pounds for the BAH girls.
Vermillion finished with 104.5 points on the day. Zach Brady won the heavyweight title for the Tanagers, with Michael Roob (132), Rollie French (160) and Jack Kratz (170) each claiming runner-up finishes.
O’Neill Inv.
O’NEILL, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield finished sixth in the boys’ division and Crofton placed fifth in the girls’ division of the 10-team O’Neill Invitational, held Saturday.
Valentine edged O’Neill 175.5 to 160 for the boys’ title. For Valentine, Ashton Lurz won the 152-pound title, with several other wrestlers scoring top-four finishes.
Crofton-Bloomfield scored 124 points to place sixth. Hudson Barger (120), Ty Tramp (195) and Jared Janssen (220) each won titles for the squad.
Pierce beat out Grand Island 100 to 72 for the girls’ title. Maggie Painter (132), Angeline Skrdla (138) and Kenzie Parsons (235) won titles for Pierce.
Crofton finished with 44 points to place fifth. Both Warrior wrestlers, Madisen Peterson (120) and Annabelle Poppe (185), won titles. The duo combined to go 5-0 with five pins.
Flandreau Booster Club Inv.
FLANDREAU — Madison rolled to team honors at the 12-team Flandreau Booster Club Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Madison scored 187.5 points, easily beating out Howard (138). Carter Downs (113) and Isaac Henry (138) for Madison.
Elk Point-Jefferson was fourth with 111 points. Lucas Hueser (152) and Ben Swatek (170) won titles for the Huskies.
Viborg-Hurley scored 11 points on the day. The Cougars had no placewinners on the boys’ side but saw Maddie Feiock (126) and Ella Kessler (132) win titles on the girls’ side.
Howells-Dodge Inv.
HOWELLS, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic edged out Summerland and host Howells-Dodge for top honors in the 18-team Howells-Dodge Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Howells, Nebraska.
GACC scored 158 points, 12 points better than both Howells-Dodge and Summerland. Ethan Baumert won the 152-pound title for GACC.
Ponca placed eighth in with 83.5 points. Dalton Anderson won the 132-pound title for the Indians.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 70 points on the day. Carl Keegan won the 106-pound title for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.