Hubbard Earns NSAA Honor

MADISON — The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) has tabbed Dakota State's Traia Hubbard as its women's indoor Field Athlete of the Week, the second edition of the indoor track & field weekly honors were announced Tuesday by the conference office.
Hubbard captured the women's weight throw title at Mount Marty Opener on Jan. 15 in Yankton. She recorded her best throw on her third toss, recording a measurement of 15.64 meters (51 feet, 3.75 inches). Hubbard broke a new DSU school record, improving her previous school record mark of 51 feet, .25 inches set last year.
Hubbard, who earned the NAIA All-America status in last year's NAIA indoor track & field national championships, currently leads the North Star in the weight throw mark. She also ranks seventh in the NAIA.
She leads the North Star Athletic Association in shot put, registering a measurement of 11.63 meters (38 feet, 2 inches) in the Doane (Neb.) Ward Haylett Invitational on Jan. 9 in Crete.
Traia is the daughter of John and Tina Hubbard of Yankton, and is a graduate of Gayville-Volin High School. She is a senior exercise science major at Dakota State University.
The Mount Marty Opener also produced the men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week.
Dakota State’s SenQuavius Johnson earned track honors, winning the 60 (6.99) and 200 (22.73). Valley City State’s Zachary Co earned field honors, winning the shot put (55-3.75) and finishing second in the weight throw (52-6).
