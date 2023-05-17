SIOUX FALLS — Seven members of the Yankton baseball team were named Academic All-State by the South Dakota High School Baseball Association.
Drew Ryken, Isaiah Schelhaas, Jack Halsted, Josh Sheldon, Luke Bernatow, Mac Ryken and Rugby Ryken were each honored for the Bucks.
