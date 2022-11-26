OMAHA, Neb. — Six weeks ago freshman Madi Woodin made her first career start for South Dakota.
Her next start will be in the NCAA Tournament.
Woodin and the Coyotes beat host Omaha 25-20, 25-14, 30-28 for a third straight Summit League Tournament title.
Woodin, an Omaha native, recorded 35 assists and 11 digs in the final as she was one of three Coyotes to earn all-tournament honors.
“She played some early,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said of Woodin, who was inserted into the starting lineup after an injury to junior setter Brooklyn Schramm. “Once she got into a starting role and got more playing time, the more confident she was on the floor.”
Kylen Sealock posted a match-high 14 kills for USD, as the sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, also earned all-tourney honors.
Elizabeth Juhnke, the Summit League Player of the Year, added Summit League Tournament MVP to her long list of accolades this season. The junior recorded 11 kills, 15 digs and two solo blocks on the day.
Williamson called the 29th victory of the season for USD a “team win.”
“Madi did a good job of understanding the flow of the games, finding the hot hitter,” she said. “Kylen had a great night tonight. Everyone rose to the occasion when we needed them to.”
Also for USD, Madison Harms finished with nine kills and two blocks (one solo). Aimee Adams had six kills, with Brynn Paumen posting five kills and two solo blocks. Lolo Weideman posted nine digs, Kamryn Farris posted seven digs, Alaina Wolff had four ace serves and six digs, and Laura Petterson added two ace serves in the victory.
“When we have that balanced offense, the block can’t commit,” Juhnke said. “It makes it harder for the other team to defend us.”
For Omaha, which finished at 20-10, Shayla McCormick led the way with 12 kills, 12 digs and five blocks (one solo). Marriah Buss had nine kills. Olivia Curry finished with 18 assists, with Sami Clarkson posting 14 assists. Jaiden Centeno finished with 14 digs. Mariah Murdie added five assisted blocks for the Mavericks.
McKenna Ruch and McCormick each earned all-tournament honors for Omaha. Also named to the all-tournament team were Denver’s Memphis Glasgow, North Dakota State’s Ali Hinze, South Dakota State’s Crystal Burk and North Dakota’s Marissa Stockman.
A quick 4-1 start by Omaha was quickly negated, with USD using three Sealock kills to turn it into a 12-6 advantage.
“We were able to control our side of the net, not let them dictate the match,” Woodin said. “We kept our energy up.”
A 9-1 Omaha run gave the Mavs a 19-17 edge, but USD closed the set with an 8-1 run, including a pair of Harms kills.
USD made quick work of the Mavericks in the second set, turning a 6-6 tie into a 21-9 advantage before coasting to the 2-0 lead.
Omaha fought back in the third set, using by plays from Ruch and McCormick to build an 11-6 edge. The Mavericks kept USD behind until a late 4-0 run gave the Coyotes a 23-22 edge. The teams traded set point opportunities until a review upheld an out-of-bounds call on Omaha, denying the Mavericks a set victory. Omaha fought off one more match point before kills from Sealock and Juhnke finished the match.
USD swept both its semifinal and championship matches, something that Williamson noted is “uncharacteristic for the Summit League Tournament.
“It’s a testament to this team and what they’ve put into this season,” she said. “They never panic and they continue to find ways to win.”
Now for Woodin, the opportunity of a lifetime awaits.
“I’m super excited. I never imagined that I’d have this opportunity my freshman year,” she said. “It’s going to be a super fun opportunity. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”
For the Coyotes, it’s also an opportunity to do something the program has yet to do: win a NCAA Tournament match.
“We’ve been in this situation before,” Juhnke said. “We’ll be able to have that experience, to be able to go out with the knowledge that we just need to play our game.
“I’m excited to see what we can do in the NCAA Tournament.”
