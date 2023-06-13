The Yankton White Sox split a 16-under baseball doubleheader with Sioux Falls East on Tuesday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton scored three runs in the first on the way to a 6-2 victory.
Aidan Mulder and Dylan Howe each doubled for Yankton. Austin Conway and Jack Brandt each had a hit in the victory.
Ayden Geiman had two of East’s four hits. Gavin Tolrud and Jack Robbins each had a hit.
Ryan Turner struck out six batters over four innings of work for the win. Noah Hansen had three strikeouts in three innings of shutout relief for the White Sox. Caden Sporrer took the loss, striking out six in his four innings of work.
East built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-5 victory in the nightcap.
Gavin Van Oort and Pete Samp each had two hits for East. Landen Dawson doubled. Cayden Hvam, Brady Murrah, Cash Moet, Sam Stensland and Sporrer each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Carlson doubled and singled, and Brett Taggart tripled for Yankton. Eli Anderson doubled. Conway, Howe and Hansen each had a hit in the effort.
Robbins picked up the win, striking out three in 2 2/3 innings of work. Kaden Hunhoff took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work. Howe struck out four in four innings of relief.
Yankton plays in the Dakota Classic, beginning Friday in Sioux Falls.
Black Sox 15-20, S.F. West 6-3
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Black Sox remained unbeaten on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux Falls West in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs each in the first and last innings of a 15-6 victory.
Jace Sedlacek and Christian Weier each had two hits and two RBI for Yankton. Easton Feser had a hit and two RBI. Beck Ryken, Gavin Johnson and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Gilmore picked up the win.
Yankton scored 11 runs in the second and seven more in the fifth to claim a 20-3 victory in the nightcap.
Tate Beste went 3-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Sedlacek doubled and singled, driving in three. Ryken, Sam Gokie and Abe O’Brien each had two hits. Johnson, Owen Eidsness, Boston Frick and Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Eidsness earned the victory, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
The Black Sox, 9-0, travel to Brookings on Thursday.
Area
Hartington 3, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Hartington downed Vermillion 3-1 in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Hunter Bensen had two hits for Hartington. Lane Heimes, Easton Hochstein, Tate Fischer, Justin Heimes and Gavin Klug each had a hit in the victory.
Tysen Hovden, Teddy Nesmith, Nolan Nygren and Cooper Reiser each had a hit for Vermillion.
Micah Cattau picked up the win, striking out nine. Ryan Vitt took the loss, striking out five.
Centerville 11, BAH 10
CENTERVILLE — Centerville rallied from a 9-2 deficit to beat Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 11-10 in 14-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Logan Ruter doubled and singled, and Corbin Tople and Hogan Hybertson each had two hits for Centerville. Tucker Martz and Gage Schoellerman each doubled. Ethan Bobzin added a hit.
Ashton Oberle doubled and singled, driving in three, for Beresford-Alcester-Hudson. Lucas Anderson had two hits and two RBI. Owen Serck, Kasen Voss, Evan Haak and Payden Hoffman each had a hit.
