Tash Lunday and Cole Bowen combined for 45 points to help lead Mount Marty past Hastings 82-78 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.

Lunday finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for Mount Marty (9-16, 5-12 GPAC). Bowen posted 20 points and four assists. Lincoln Jordre was a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, finishing with 15 points in the victory.

