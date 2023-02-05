Tash Lunday and Cole Bowen combined for 45 points to help lead Mount Marty past Hastings 82-78 in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Lunday finished with 25 points and nine rebounds for Mount Marty (9-16, 5-12 GPAC). Bowen posted 20 points and four assists. Lincoln Jordre was a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, finishing with 15 points in the victory.
Reggie Thomas led Hastings (13-11, 6-10 GPAC) with 28 points and eight assists. Grady Corrigan and Tyrique McMurrin each had 14 points.
Hastings led 40-37 at the half, but the Lancers started the second half with an 11-0 run to claim a 48-40 lead. The Broncos would close the gap to two points, 73-71, but could not regain the lead.
Mount Marty begins its final road trip of the season on Wednesday, heading to Dordt.
