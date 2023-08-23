Coyotes Named Preseason Favorites In Summit League
South Dakota Coyotes head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson addresses the team during practice, Tuesday in Vermillion. USD was picked first in the Summit League preseason coaches' poll, announced Wednesday.

 Eric Bean/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota, coming off a 29-4 season and its fourth NCAA tournament berth in five seasons, has been picked to finish first in the Summit League Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Madison Harms and fourth-year senior Evelyn Diederich were named Players to Watch.

The Coyotes, who swept the regular season and tournament crowns for the first time in the same season in 2022, garnered six of the nine available first-place votes from the league’s coaches and tallied 61 points in the voting.

