PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans started the third quarter with a 10 point lead over the Mt. Vernon-Plankinton Titans which led to a 50-42 victory on Thursday in Parkston.
Emma Yost led with 12 points for the Trojans (15-6). Allison Ziebart close behind with 11 points. Yost, Ziebart, and Tiah Holzbauer all totaled three assists each.
The Titans’ (13-8) Emilee Fox led the team with 23 points. Junior Forward Maria Baker came in second scoring with 10 points.
Parkston will continue to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
MOUNT VERNON-PLANK.(13-8) 2 12 11 17 — 42
PARKSTON (15-6) 16 8 11 15 — 50
McCook Central-Montrose 62, Wagner 60
SALEM — The McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars fought for the 62-60 win over the Wagner Red Raiders on Thursday night.
Ashytyn Wobig and Madison Koepsell tied for leading scorer with 17 points each for the Fighting Cougars (16-5). Madison Koepsell also led with 14 rebounds.
Red Raiders’ (8-13) Ashlyn Koupal led the team with 22 points, Shalayne Nagel and Macy Koupal both tied for leading rebounder with 11 rebounds each.
McCook Central-Montrose will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
WAGNER (8-13) 17 1 16 26 — 60
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONT. (16-5) 14 7 16 25 — 62
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 61, Lennox 60
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The top-seeded Dakota Valley Panthers won by one point 61-60 over the No. five ranked Lennox Orioles on Thursday in Dakota Valley.
The Panthers’ (15-5) Rylee Rosenquist led with 23 points and four assists. Rachel Rosenquist came in second for scoring with 17 points but led with six rebounds.
For the Orioles (8-13), Mara Hinker led the team in both scoring and rebounding, with 31 points and nine rebounds. Jenaka Decou close behind with seven rebounds.
Dakota Valley will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
LENNOX (8-13) 7 17 15 21 — 60
DAKOTA VALLEY (15-5) 12 18 17 14 — 61
Tea Area 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
TEA— The Tea Area Titans created an 11 point lead over the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies which led to a 58-35 win on Thursday in Tea.
Josie Curry scored nine points for the Huskies (4-17). Nora Kastning led in rebounds with seven total.
Olivia Ritter led the Titans (15-6) with 20 points. Katie Vasecka not far behind with 14 points also. Vasecka led in rebounds with 13 total.
Tea Area will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (4-17) 5 12 9 9 — 35
TEA AREA (15-6) 8 20 18 12 — 58
Region 6B
Corsica-Stickney 48, Tripp-Delmont-Arm. 28
MITCHELL—The Corsica-Stickney Jaguars built a 10 point lead by halftime for Girls’ Basektball at the Corn Palace on Thursday which led to 48-28 win over the Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks.
Ashlee Gerber led the Nighthawks (13-9) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Teammate Bailey Spaans came in with six points and Faith Werkmeister with six rebounds.
Corsica-Stickney’s Raven Barse led the Jaguars with 13 points whie Rachel Gerlach not far behind with 10 points.
Corsica-Stickney (20-2)will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (13-9) 10 6 5 7 — 28
CORSICA-STCIKNEY (20-2) 15 11 16 6 — 48
AC-DC 47, K-WL 40
MITCHELL — Andes Central-Dakota Christian moved within one victory of the first state tournament appearance in the history of the co-op, beating Kimball-White Lake 47-40 in the Region 6B Tournament on Thursday in Mitchell.
Allison Muckey finished with 18 points and three steals for AC-DC, which trailed 21-20 at the half. Josie Brouwer scored 15 points. Mackenzie Muckey added 12 points and seven assists in the victory.
Kennedy Leiferman led Kimball-White Lake with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Ryann Nielsen added 11 points and three assists.
AC-DC, 17-5, advances to the SoDak 16 on March 4. K-WL finishes with a 13-9 record.
AC-DC (17-5) 16 4 10 17 — 47
K-WL (13-9) 11 10 8 11 — 40
Region 7A/8A
Winner 69, Custer 34
WINNER— The Winner Warriors fought their way up to a 20 point lead by halftime which led to a 69-34 victory over Custer Girls’ Basketball on Thursday in Winner.
Junior Kellyn Kortemeyer led Custer (8-11) with 14 points. Kortemeyer also led in rebounds with 11 total.
For the Warriors (18-2), Kalla Bertram led with 25 points and 12 steals. Close behind was Bella Swedlund with 24 points. Leading in rebounds was Junior Kelsey Sachtjen with seven.
The Winner Warriors will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
CUSTER (8-11) 11 2 9 12 — 34
WINNER (18-2) 18 15 28 8 — 69
Region 4B
Hanson 51, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38
HURON — The Hanson Beaverettes built a 16 point lead over Dell Rapids St. Mary which led to a victory of 51-38 on Thursday in Hanson.
For Dell Rapids St. Mary (14-7), Ella Heinitz and Addyson Gilbert tied for leading scorer with nine points each. Heinitz also led with six rebounds.
The Beaverettes’ (17-3) Annalyse Weber led with 21 points. Second leading scorer, Mekiah Campbell had 16 points but led with 11 total rebounds.
Hanson will continue on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY (14-7) 8 2 14 14 — 38
HANSON (17-3) 11 15 8 17 — 51
Ethan 48, Colman-Egan 43
HURON — The Ethan Rustlers built a eight point lead over the Colman-Egan Hawks which led to a 48-43 victory on Thursday in Ethan.
Braiden Westley led the Hawks (12-9) with 19 points. Josie Mousel close behind with 15 points but led with 10 rebounds.
For the Rustlers (18-3), Cameryn Logan was top scorer with 16 points and she also led in rebounds with 13 total. Ava Lingemann scored 13 additional points.
Ethan will continue on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
COLMAN-EGAN (12-9) 13 1 11 18 — 43
ETHAN (18-3) 6 16 17 9 — 48
Region 3B
DeSmet 37, Arlington 29
DESMET — The DeSmet Lady Bulldogs won a close scoring game 37-29 over the Arlington Cardinals on Thursday in DeSmet.
For the Cardinals (9-12), Harley Johnson led with 18 points. Junior Hadley Carlson led in rebounds with six total.
Kennadi Buchholz led the Lady Bulldogs (10-11) with 16 points and 22 rebounds. Emma Albrecht was second top scorer with nine points.
DeSmet will move on to the SoDak 16 game on March 4.
ARLINGTON (912) 7 5 5 12 — 29
DESMET (10-11) 12 7 7 11 — 37
Regular Season
Washington 57, O’Gorman 53, OT
SIOUX FALLS —The Sioux Falls Washington Warriors played a close game against the O’Gorman Lady Knights on Thursday which led to an overtime victory for the Warriors 57-53.
Sydni Schetnan led with 27 points and 13 total rebounds for the Warriors (15-2). Brooklyn Harpe scored 10 additional points and six rebounds.
For the Knights (14-6), Raegen Reilly led with 19 points. Bergen Reilly led in rebounds with seven total.
Sioux Falls Washington will host Aberdeen Central in Sioux Falls on Saturday. O’Gorman will move on to the SoDak 16 game.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN (14-6) 10 9 14 14 6 — 53
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON (15-2) 13 13 12 9 10 — 57
Brandon Valley 56, Rapid City Central 45
BRANDON— The Brandon Valley Lynx created a nine point lead by the end of the 2nd quarter which led to a 56-45 victory over the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Thursday in Brandon Valley.
Josie Hill led the Cobblers (9-9) with 14 points. Allison Richards scored nine points.
For the Lynx (14-5), both Kylie Foss and India Bradfield tied for leading scorer with 17 points each. Hilary Behrens close behind the two with 14 points.
Brandon Valley will host Douglas today (Friday). Rapid City Central will travel to Yankton today.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL (9-9) 17 3 11 14 — 45
BRANDON VALLEY (14-5) 9 20 7 20 — 56
