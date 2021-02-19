WAKONDA — Haley Meyer’s 20 points helped Centerville edge Irene-Wakonda 48-45 in a girls’ basketball game Friday night in Wakonda.
Thea Gust added 16 points for Centerville and Lillie Eide had seven points.
For Irene-Wakonda (8-12), Emma Marshall had 18 points, Nora O’Malley scored 16 points and McKenna Mohr added nine points.
Both teams begin Region 5B Tournament action next week.
CENTERVILLE 7 11 12 18 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-12) 11 12 11 11 — 45
Bon Homme 53, Gayville-Volin 35
GAYVILLE — A third quarter scoring burst led Bon Homme to a 53-35 victory over Gayville-Volin Friday night in Gayville.
Bon Homme outscored Gayville-Volin 20-4 in the third quarter to lead the way. Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme (5-14) with 13 points. Jaden Kortan added 11 points and six steals.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin (5-15) with 17 points.
Both teams concluded their regular season schedules with the game Friday. They each now await Region play next week.
BON HOMME (5-14) 12 6 20 15 —53
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-15) 7 7 4 17 —35
Dakota Valley 63, Madison 25
MADISON —Three Panthers score in double figures to lead Dakota Valley to a 63-25 victory over Madison Friday night in Madison.
Peyton Tritz led the way for Dakota Valley (14-5) with 19 points. Rylee Rosenquist added 12 points and Brooke Carlson 11.
Kaitlyn Sewell led Madison (5-15) with 10 points.
Dakota Valley concluded its regular season with the road victory. Madison concluded its regular season with the loss.
DAKOTA VALLEY (14-5) 15 14 21 13 —63
MADISON (5-15) 0 13 11 1 —25
Wagner 58, Platte-Geddes 23
PLATTE —Three players score in double figures to lead Wagner to a 58-23 victory over Platte-Geddes Friday night in Platte.
Macy Koupal led Wagner (8-12) with 18 points. Abby Brunsing added 15 points and Shaylayne Nagel 11.
Karly VanderWerff led Platte-Geddes (7-13) with six points.
Both Wagner and Platte-Geddes concluded their regulars seasons Friday night and await Region play next week.
WAGNER (8-12) 22 12 18 6 —58
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-13) 5 11 3 3 —23
Winner 71, Mob.-Poll. 37
WINNER — Bella Swedlund and Kalla Bertram combined for 51 points, 16 rebounds and 12 steals as Winner ran past Mobridge-Pollock 71-37 on Friday night in Winner.
Swedlund tallied 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists and five steals, while Bertram had 22 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Winner (18-2) led 49-18 at halftime.
Mobridge-Pollock got 11 points from Mariah Goehring.
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 10 8 5 14 — 37
WINNER (18-2) 27 22 13 9 — 71
MCM 67, Sioux Valley 45
SALEM — McCook Central-Montrose used a pair of 20-point scorers to claim a 67-45 victory over Sioux Valley in girls’ basketball action on Friday.
Madisen Koepsell finished with a game-high 26 points, as well as eight rebounds and five steals, for MCM. Ashtyn Woebig scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds ni the victory.
Reagan Johnson led Sioux Valley with 16 points and eight rebounds. Isabelle Bloker added 11 points.
Both teams begin post-season play next week, MCM in Region 5A and Sioux Valley in Region 2A.
SIOUX VALLEY (11-9) 6 16 18 5 — 45
MCM (15-5) 15 19 18 15 — 67
Thursday
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 38
DELL RAPIDS — Ella Heinitz led Dell Rapids St. Mary to a 46-38 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday night in Dell Rapids.
Heinitz tallied 14 points for the Cardinals (14-6). Karlie Klein added nine points.
Nora Kastning and Ashley Brewer led Elk Point-Jefferson (4-16) with seven points apiece.
Dell Rapids St. Mary concluded its regular season with the win Thursday. Elk Point-Jefferson fell to Tea Area Friday to conclude its regular season.
EPJ (4-16) 5 14 11 8 —38
DRSM (14-6) 16 9 10 11 —46
