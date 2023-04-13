Williamson Signed To Extension
Buy Now

South Dakota head coach Leanne Williamson talks to her team during the Summit League Volleyball Tournament championship match this past fall. Williamson was signed to a contract extention that will run through the fall of 2027.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota athletic director David Herbster announced Thursday a five-year contract extension for head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson that will run through the fall of 2027.

Williamson completed her ninth season as head coach and 14th on the bench of the Coyotes. She became South Dakota’s all-time wins leader last fall, boasting a 192-80 career record.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.