MOUNT VERNON —The Mount Vernon Mustangs used a three-run fourth inning to pull past Vermillion 4-3 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Eric Giblin went 2-for-3 with a home run for Mount Vernon. Luke Tiesler doubled. Briggs Havlik, Chase Hetland, Cameron Deinert, Spencer Neugebauer and Jay Thaler each had a hit in the victory.
Billy Mount and Riley Johnson each homered for Vermillion. Carter Kratz, Cole Anderson, Alex Mogensen and Collin Bertram each had a hit for the Grey Sox.
Mount Vernon spread the workload between four pitchers, with Giblin striking out five over 3 2/3 innings of relief for the win. Bradley Dean struck out four over 2 1/3 innings of relief. Mogensen took the loss, going the distance.
Vermillion travels to Lesterville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.