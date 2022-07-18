The Yankton Gazelles girls’ soccer team will hold a preseason meeting for athletes and parents on Monday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the YC Alumni Hall Theater at Yankton High School. Attendees are asked to enter through the southwest door.
All YHS girls interested in playing for the team are asked to attend. Important information pertaining to the upcoming soccer season will be discussed.
Practice begins Monday, Aug. 1. Athletes must have all current training rules, doctors’ physicals and recertifications on file with the YHS Activities Office before they can begin training.
For more information or if you are unable to attend the meeting, contact Coach Schuring at tyler.schuring@k12.sd.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.