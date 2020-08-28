LAKE PRESTON — After standout quarterback Chase Mason left the game with an injury, Viborg-Hurley brought in Blake Schroedemeier and he responded with 226 yards and four scores through the air in a 46-0 victory over Arlington-Lake Preston on Friday night in Lake Preston.
Carter Gust caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Calvin Rasmussen had 50 yards and two touchdown catches. Conner Kessler rushed for 36 yards and two scores, and Mason scored on a 35-yard touchdown run while he was in the game.
Viborg-Hurley’s defense held Arlington-Lake Preston to 21 yards on the ground and 60 yards through the air.
Viborg-Hurley, now 2-0, plays Menno-Marion next Friday in Marion.
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-0) 8 8 14 16 — 46
ARLING.-LAKE PRESTON (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 46
Chester Area 44, Avon 8
AVON — Stratton Eppard passed for 254 yards and five touchdowns to lead Chester Area past Avon 44-8 in prep football action on Friday.
Jovi Wolf caught four passes for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Wyatt Hansen caught four passes for 70 yards and two scores. Ryan Benson added a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Riley Rucktaeschel passed for 106 yards for Avon. Clayton Collins rushed for a touchdown in the effort.
Chase McDonald had six solo stops to lead the Chester defense. David Koupal had eight tackles (one solo) for Avon.
Chester Area, 1-1, travels to Irene-Wakonda next. Avon travels to Scotland next.
CHESTER AREA (1-1) 15 22 7 0 — 44
AVON (0-2) 0 8 0 0 — 8
Alcester-Hudson 50, Centerville 2
ALCESTER — Quarterback Logan Serck combined for 319 yards and five touchdowns as Alcester-Hudson cruised past Centerville 50-2 in football action Friday night in Alcester.
Serck rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns, and also completed 8-of-10 passes for 146 yards and two scores. Alex Winquist rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown, and Caden Winquist passed for a score to Owen Bovill. Jovey Christensen caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Centerville got on the scoreboard with a defensive safety with 3:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Brock Buckneberg rushed for 36 yards for the Tornadoes and quarterback Cole Edberg passed for 33 yards but was intercepted twice.
Next Friday, Alcester-Hudson hosts Estelline-Hendricks in Alcester.
CENTERVILLE (0-2) 0 0 0 2 — 2
ALCESTER-HUDSON (2-0) 14 30 0 6 — 50
Vermillion 35, Belle Fourche 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Connor Saunders found four different ways to score as the Tanagers beat Belle Fourche 35-0 in the football season opener for both squads.
Saunders had a rushing score, a receiving score, a passing touchdown and an interception return for a score in the victory. He finished with two interceptions on the game.
Charlie Ward passed for 164 yards and two scores for Vermillion. Jack Kratz and Reese Proefrock each caught touchdown passes for the Tanagers.
Nick Sorensen led the Vermillion defense with four tackles.
Vermillion, 1-0, travels to Tea Area next. Belle Fourche hosts Douglas next.
BELLE FOURCHE (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
VERMILLION (1-0) 7 21 7 0 — 35
Canistota-Freeman 14, DeSmet 12
DESMET — Canistota-Freeman took the lead for good in the fourth quarter, claiming a 14-12 victory over DeSmet in prep football action on Friday.
Tyce Ortman rushed for 147 yards and a score, and passed for 42 yards and a score for Canistota-Freeman. His 5-yard touchdown run with 7:26 to play set the final score.
Tate Tieszen caught a touchdown pass for Canistota-Freeman in the victory.
Rett Osthus rushed for 109 yards and a score for DeSmet. Colt Wilkinson found Kalen Garry for a touchdown in the effort.
Isiah Robertson had a hand in eight tackles (6 solo) and picked off a pass for the Canistota-Freeman defense. Wilkinson was in on 15 stops (8 solo) and Osthus picked off a pass for DeSmet.
Canistota-Freeman, 2-0, hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland next. DeSmet, 1-1, travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary next.
CANISTOTA-FREEMAN (2-0) 0 8 0 6 — 14
DESMET 0 6 6 0 — 12
Hartington-Newcastle 66, Randolph 36
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle’s Riley Sudbeck threw for six touchdowns and teammate Kobe Heitman rushed for 256 yards as the Wildcats outgunned Randolph 66-36 in prep football action on Friday.
Sudbeck was 10-for-13 passing for 186 yards for Hartington-Newcastle. Heitman scored three rushing touchdowns and caught four passes for 37 yards and three scores. Jake Peitz caught five passes for 139 yards and three scores in the victory.
Justin Haselhorst passed for 80 yards and two scores, rushed for 124 yards and two scores, and caught four passes for 98 yards and a score to lead Randolph. Tyson Junck passed for 114 yards and a score. Collyn Beal caught three passes for 87 yards and two scores for the Cardinals.
Parker Hopping picked off a pass for the Wildcat defense. Beal had a hand in 12 tackles (5 solo), and Tom Korth had eight tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the Randolph defensive effort.
Hartington-Newcastle hosts Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family to open the home portion of its schedule next. Randolph travels to Pender next.
HARTINGTON-NEW. (1-0) 16 30 8 12 — 66
RANDOLPH (0-1) 0 14 14 8 — 36
Parker 22, Elkton-Lake Benton 20
PARKER — Parker outlasted Elkton-Lake Benton 22-20 in prep football action on Friday.
Colby Olson and Ray Travnicek each rushed for a score for Parker. Olson also passed for 84 yards, with Davin Fuller making four catches for 77 yards in the victory.
Ryan Krog passed for 130 yards and two scores for E-LB. Aiden Erickson rushed for 63 yards and a score, and caught three passes for 68 yards and a score. Logan Kuehl caught four passes for 62 yards in the effort.
Matthew Nibbe made 11 tackles for E-LB. Krog picked off two passes. Erickson recorded three sacks in the effort.
Parker, 1-1, travels to Hanson next. E-LB, 0-2, hosts Arlington-Lake Preston next.
Madison 22, Dakota Valley 16
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Madison took control with a pair of Nate Ricke touchdown runs in the third quarter, claiming a 22-16 victory over Dakota Valley in prep football action on Friday.
Ricke rushed for 88 yards and two scores, and passed for 221 yards and a score for Madison. Mickale Dohrer caught a touchdown pass, finishing with three catches for 81 yards.
Tommy Nikkel rushed for 170 yards and two scores, and caught a 19-yard pass for Dakota Valley. Chayce Montagne rushed for 71 yards and a score.
Zach Whitlock posted 11 tackles, including two sacks, for the Madison defense. Trey Smith had eight stops, including a sack. Logan Allbee picked off a pass in the effort.
Quinton Dickey made 10 stops and Hunter Beving had eight tackles for the Dakota Valley defense. Montagne picked off two passes, with Noah Steele and Evan Foster each picking off one. Aidan Moran made two sacks for the Panthers.
Madison hosts Canton next. Dakota Valley heads to Yankton next.
MADISON (1-0) 6 2 14 0 — 22
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-1) 3 7 0 6 — 16
Cedar Catholic 19, O’Neill 16
O’NEILL, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic outlasted O’Neill 19-16 in prep football action on Friday.
Mason Walsh passed for 183 yards and two scores for O’Neill. Turner Jussel caught two passes for 77 yards for the Eagles.
Clay Shaw made 12 stops for the O’Neill defense. Tommy Kaczor, Brady Sidak and Peyton Mathews each had a hand in 11 stops.
Cedar Catholic, 1-0, hosts Battle Creek next. O’Neill hosts Valentine next.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-0) 6 7 6 0 — 19
O’NEILL (0-1) 0 10 0 6 — 16
Gregory 38, Burke 20
BURKE — Coy Determan passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more to lead Gregory past Burke 38-20 in prep football action on Friday.
Determan finished with 150 yards passing, including six passes for 77 yards and two scores to Owen Hansen. Jordan Vosika rushed for 125 yards and a score, and Kade Stukel had an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the victory.
Ben Witt passed for 124 yards and a score, and rushed for a score for Burke. Ira Burroughs rushed for 57 yards and a score. Bryce Frank caught an 83-yard touchdown pass for the Cougars.
Vosika made nine stops for the Gregory defense. Witt, Frank and Jay Wright each made nine tackles for Burke, with Witt also picking off a pass.
Gregory, 2-0, hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour next. Burke is off next week, and travels to Potter County on Sept. 11.
GREGORY (2-0) 6 12 13 7 — 38
BURKE (0-2) 0 0 6 14 — 20
Sioux Valley 12, Tri-Valley 6
COLTON — Sioux Valley rushed for 268 yards and held Tri-Valley to 42 yards on the ground in a 12-6 defensive victory Friday night in Colton.
Mckade Rentsch and Damian Danzeisen both scored on rushing touchdowns for Sioux Valley, while Jaxton Schiller ran for 99 yards.
Tri-Valley’s lone touchdown came on a Mason Mathieu 4-yard touchdown pass to Cheston Fowlds in the fourth quarter.
SIOUX VALLEY (2-0) 0 0 6 6 — 12
TRI-VALLEY (0-1) 0 0 0 6 — 6
MCM 64, Flandreau 12
SALEM — Gavin Gordon passed for 186 yards and five touchdowns, and the McCook Central-Montrose defense held Flandreau to negative-6 yards on the ground in a 64-12 victory Friday night in Salem.
Jacobi Krouse rushed for 172 yards and two scores for MCM, while Cody Miles and Jackson Remmers each also threw a touchdown pass. Avery Feteri had two touchdown receptions.
For Flandreau, quarterback Tanner Christenson passed for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
FLANDREAU (0-1) 0 6 6 0 — 12
MCCOOK CEN.-MON. (2-0) 16 22 20 6 — 64
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.