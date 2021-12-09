MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles scored a season-best 137.95 in finishing third in a gymnastics quadrangular on Thursday in Mitchell.
Host Mitchell won the event, scoring 146.75. O’Gorman finished at 144.5. Pierre scored 127.6 on the night.
O’Gorman’s Maeve Boetel won three of four events to take the all-around with a 38.5. Mitchell’s Joslin Sommerville (37.3) and Kyra Gropper (36.95) were second and third, followed by Yankton’s Alison Johnson (36.35) and O’Gorman’s Audrey Meyer (36.25).
Boetel posted the top scores on vault (9.85), uneven parallel bars (9.5) and balance beam (9.6). Sommerville scored 9.7 to claim the floor exercise.
For Yankton, Johnson tied for third on bars (9.05), finished fifth on vault (9.3) and placed sixth on beam (8.85). Ava Koller led the Gazelles on floor, scoring 9.2 to place fifth.
Yankton travels to Madison on Tuesday, facing Huron and Class A power Madison in a triangular. Start time is 5:30 p.m.
Mitchell scored 134.2 to earn JV honors. Yankton was second at 109.2.
The Gazelles were the only team to have all-arounders on the JV side. Marissa Byrkeland earned top honors with a 29.2, followed by Gloria Jimenez (28.5), Kaelyn Hoilien (27.25) and Aliya Fluke (21.85).
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 146.75, O’Gorman 144.5, Yankton 137.95, Pierre 127.6
ALL-AROUND: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 38.5; 2, Joslin Sommerville M 37.3; 3, Kyra Gropper M 36.95; 4, Alison Johnson Y 36.35; 5, Audrey Meyer OG 36.25; OTHER YHS: 9, Callie Boomsma 34.3; 10, Allie Byrkeland 33.05; 13, Burkley Olson 31.55; 15, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 31.15
BARS: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.5; 2, Joslin Sommerville M 9.25; t3, Kyra Gropper M, Alison Johnson Y 9.05; 5. Macy Brewster OG 9.0; OTHER YHS: 10, Callie Boomsma 8.55; t11, Allie Byrkeland 8.0; t13, Burkley Olson 7.8; 15, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.75
BEAM: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.6; 2, Kyra Gropper M 9.3; 3, Emily Moody 9.25; 4, Joslin Sommerville 9.2; 5, Olivia Prunty M 8.9; YHS: 6, Alison Johnson 8.85; t7, Ava Koller 8.6; 13, Callie Boomsma 8.25; 14, Allie Byrkeland 8.2; 17, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.6; 23, Burkley Olson 7.25
FLOOR: 1, Joslin Sommerville M 9.7; 2, Maeve Boetel OG 9.55; 3, Audrey Meyer OG 9.5; 4, Kyra Gropper M 9.35; 5, Ava Koller Y 9.2; OTHER YHS: 6, Alison Johnson 9.15; 16, Callie Boomsma 8.5; 19, Allie Byrkeland 8.2; 20, Burkley Olson 8.1; 24, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.35
VAULT: 1, Maeve Boetel OG 9.85; 2, Audrey Meyer OG 9.6; 3, Emily Moody M 9.55; 4, Olivia Prunty M 9.35; 5, Alison Johnson Y 9.3; OTHER YHS: 11, Callie Boomsma 9.0; t15, Allie Byrkeland, Ava Koller 8.65; 21, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4; 22, Burkley Olson 8.4
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 134.2, Yankton 109.2, O’Gorman 103.75, Pierre 80.95
ALL-AROUND: 1, Marissa Byrkeland Y 29.2; 2, Gloria Jimenez Y 28.5; 3, Kaelyn Hoilien Y 27.25; 4, Aliya Fluke Y 21.85
BARS: 1, McKenna Auch M 8.05; t2, Sidney Malde M, Emerson Smith M 7.95; 4, Harley Goldammer M 7.9; 5, Lara Widstrom M 7.65; YHS: 9, Gloria Jimenez 6.55; t10, Marissa Byrkeland 6.2; 13, Kaelyn Hoilien 5.45; 19, Aliya Fluke 2.55
BEAM: 1, Lara Widstrom M 8.85; 2, Lainie Forst M 8.5; 3, Aubrey Gelderman M 8.35; 4, Abby Helleloid M 8.25; 5, Rose Dvoracek OG 8.05; YHS: 9, Marissa Byrkeland 7.35; 14, Aja Eilers 6.45; 16, Gloria Jimenez 6.25; t17, Kaelyn Hoilien 6.15; 21, Halle Brandt 5.15; 22, Aliya Fluke 4.7
FLOOR: t1, Lainee Forst M, Emerson Smith M 9.05; 3, Aubrey Gelderman M 8.9; 4, Lara Widstrom M 8.85; 5, Maddison Lord M 8.7; YHS: 9, Marissa Byrkeland 7.8; 10, Kaelyn Hoilien 7.7; t11, Gloria Jimenez 7.55; 13, Halle Brandt 7.35; 19, Aliya Fluke 6.7
VAULT: 1, Tessa Allen M 9.0; 2, Sidney Malde M 8.7; 3, Maddison Lord M 8.6; t4, Lainee Forst M, Gwen Richter P 8.45; YHS: t9, Gloria Jimenez 8.15; t13, Kaelyn Hoilien 7.95; 15, Aliya Fluke 7.9; 16, Marissa Byrkeland 7.85; 21, Halle Brandt 7.6
