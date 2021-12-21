SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland’s Peyton Wingert has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week.
Wingert, a senior from Dakota Dunes who graduated from Dakota Valley, posted career-highs of 27 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists as Midland beat Mount Mercy 75-55. Wingert, who played all 40 minutes for a second straight contest, finished 12-of-14 from the free throw line in the contest.
