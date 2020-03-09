VERMILLION — Registration for South Dakota women’s basketball summer camps held in June are available online now.
Options are available for girls of three different age groups with each camp held in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. There is a cost to participate in each camp.
The Yippin Yotes Camp for grades K-5 will be held June 11-12. This camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of basketball. Each day’s session will last from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and will include learning basic skills, games and fun.
The Junior High Skills Camp for grades 5-8 will be held June 8-10. This camp provides players with the opportunity to improve their fundamentals through drills, competition and 5-on-5 scrimmages. Led by Division I coaches and athletes, this camp will focus on passing, ball handling, shooting, and offensive and defensive concepts of the game.
The Coyote Elite Camp held June 24-25 is for advanced high school players wanting to compete at a higher level. Sessions will include the same fundamental skill development drills utilized by USD’s women’s basketball team daily. It will be packed with high intensity teaching, competition and individualized attention from Division I coaches and athletes.
USD’s Team Camp will be held June 22-23 and is open to freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams. The camp often attracts teams from the surrounding four-state region, giving an opportunity to see unfamiliar opponents.
Those interested in attending any of the camps should register on the camp website.
If you are a person with a disability and need special accommodation to fully participate in any university activity or event, please contact Disability Services at 605-677-6389, no later than 48 hours before the event, so that appropriate arrangements may be made.
All USD women’s basketball camps are open to any and all entrants, regardless of abilities, limited only by camp numbers, age, or gender.
