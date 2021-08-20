VERMILLION — The South Dakota women’s soccer team will host Northern State today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. at the First Bank & Trust Complex to open its 2021 regular season.
The Yotes were originally scheduled to open the season against Texas Rio Grande Valley Friday, but the game was cancelled due to travel complications.
The game will be live streamed through goyotes.com/watch and live stats with be available on goyotes.com as well.
