VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen tossed a complete game three-hitter as Post 1 downed Dakota Valley 2-0 in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.

The victory advances Vermillion to the championship game today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Dakota Valley plays Elk Point-Jefferson in an elimination game at 5 p.m., with the winner claiming the other spot in the title game of the double-elimination tournament.

