VERMILLION — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen tossed a complete game three-hitter as Post 1 downed Dakota Valley 2-0 in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The victory advances Vermillion to the championship game today (Friday) at 7:30 p.m. Dakota Valley plays Elk Point-Jefferson in an elimination game at 5 p.m., with the winner claiming the other spot in the title game of the double-elimination tournament.
Jack Kratz doubled twice and Jensen doubled for Vermillion. Charlie Ward and T.J. Tracy each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Hennies doubled for Dakota Valley. Brayden Major and Tyler Schutte each had a hit.
Jensen struck out three in the victory. Jake Pruchniak took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Elk Point-Jefferson 11, Lennox 7
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson scored the final seven runs to claim an 11-7 victory over Lennox in an elimination game in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Kayden Moore went 3-for-3, and Keaton Gale went 2-for-3 with four RBI for EPJ. Ben Swatek doubled and singled. Noah Larson and Cade Fennel each had two hits. Hunter Geary and Jacob Gale each had a hit in the victory.
Brett Duncan went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Lennox. Brandon Fodness went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI. Brandon Otte and Matt Stengrim each had a hit in the effort.
Geary picked up the win, striking out three in two innings of relief. Duncan took the loss.
EPJ plays Dakota Valley in an elimination game today (Friday) at 5 p.m. The winner of that game plays Vermillion in the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Beresford-Alcester-Hud. 0
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson’s Noah Larson tossed a complete game one-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in an elimination game in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Ben Swatek had three hits to lead EPJ. Hunter Geary, Larson and Kayden Moore each had a hit in the victory.
Dominic Van Egdom had the lone BAH hit.
Larson struck out two in the five-inning contest for the win. Ryne Klungseth took the loss.
Lennox 14, S.F. Post 911 4
VERMILLION — Lennox used a nine-run third inning to pull away to a 14-4 victory over Sioux Falls Post 911 in an elimination game in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Thursday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
Brandon Otte went 4-for-4 with a triple for Lennox. Brett Duncan went 2-for-4 with a triple. Andrew Dougherty doubled twice, driving in three. Isaac Bambas also doubled and singled. Carter Van Houten and Brandon Fodness each had two hits. Matt Stengrim doubled and Lance Spieler added a hit in the victory.
Kaden Huyser went 3-for-3 with a triple and double for Sioux Falls. Jake Isakson had two hits. Aidan Strandberg and Caden Reitz each doubled. Harris Adamson, Jack Tinklenberg and Tate Connell each had a hit in the effort.
Otte went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out seven, for the win. Reitz took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.