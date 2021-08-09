The Yankton boys and girls each received votes in the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, announced Monday.
Rapid City Stevens claimed the top spot in the Class AA boys’ poll, followed by Aberdeen Central and O’Gorman. O’Gorman leads the AA girls’ poll, followed by Brandon Valley and Harrisburg.
Vermillion ranked fourth in both Class A polls. Sioux Falls Christian drew the top spot in the boys’ rankings, followed by Tea Area and St. Thomas More. West Central claimed the top spot in the girls’ poll, followed by Tea Area and Sioux Falls Christian. Dakota Valley was fifth in the Class A girls’ poll.
CLASS AA BOYS
TOP 5: 1, R.C. Stevens; 2, Aberdeen Central; 3, O’Gorman; 4, S.F. Roosevelt; 5, Spearfish
RECEIVING VOTES: RC Central, SF Lincoln, SF Jefferson, SF Washington, Watertown, Brandon Valley, Sturgis Brown, Yankton
CLASS AA GIRLS
TOP 5: 1, O’Gorman; 2, Brandon Valley; 3, Harrisburg; 4, Aberdeen Central; 5, R.C. Stevens
RECEIVING VOTES: SF Jefferson, SF Roosevelt, SF Lincoln, RC Central, Mitchell, Watertown, Yankton
CLASS A BOYS
TOP 5: 1, S.F. Christian; 2, Tea Area; 3, St. Thomas More; 4, Vermillion; 5, Belle Fourche
RECEIVING VOTES: Groton Area
CLASS A GIRLS
TOP 5: 1, West Central; 2, Tea Area; 3, S.F. Christian; 4, Vermillion; 5, Dakota Valley
RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More, Garretson, Groton Area
