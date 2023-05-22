VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers claimed the Dakota XII Conference girls’ golf title on their home course, shooting a 335 for a nine-stroke victory on Monday at The Bluffs Golf Course.
Sioux Falls Christian (344) was second, followed by Canton (347) and Dakota Valley (356). Elk Point-Jefferson tied for ninth at 389.
Canton’s Olivia Sorlie ran away with medalist honors, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish six strokes ahead of Vermillion’s Georgia Johnson (77). Sioux Falls Christian’s Cecelia VanDenTop (80) was third, with Dakota Valley’s Katie Betsworth and Dell Rapids’ Abby Greenhoff each shot 82 for fourth and fifth.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 335; 2, S.F. Christian 344; 3, Canton 347; 4, Dakota Valley 356; 5, West Central 367; 6, Tea Area 377; 7, Madison 382; 8, Lennox 383; T9, Dell Rapids 389; T9, Elk Point-Jefferson 389
TOP 15: 1, Olivia Sorlie, Canton 71; 2, Georgia Johnson, Vermillion 77; 3, Cecelia VanDenTop, S.F. Christian 80; 4, Kate Betsworth, Dakota Valley 82; 5, Abby Greenhoff, Dell Rapids 82; 6, Ashlee Sweeter, Lennox 83; 7, Ronnie Wilharm, Vermillion 83; 8, Tori Peterson, S.F. Christian 84; 9, Izzy McNaughton, Tea Area 86; 10, Abby Munson, Tea Area 86; 11, Dakotah Larson, West Central 86; 12, Stephanie Carr, Vermillion 86; 13, Aubrie Van Beek, S.F. Christian 87; 14, Alyvia Trumm, Canton 88; 15, Kaitlin Tracy, Vermillion 89
