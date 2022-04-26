The Mount Marty baseball program sat one game ahead of Briar Cliff for third place in the GPAC standings coming into play Tuesday, but a doubleheader sweep of the Chargers positioned the Lancers in third place with an outside chance of climbing.
Mount Marty swept Briar Cliff Tuesday evening, taking game one 4-0 and game two 7-3.
“I liked the way that we played baseball this weekend,” head coach Andy Bernatow said as his team won 3-of-4 against the Chargers over the series. “I thought (the pitching staff) held up really well. Our defense held up and we had some timely hitting.”
The Lancers struck for two in the fourth and two more in the sixth to seal the game one win. Clayton Chipchase threw 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball followed by four outs from Chris Rofe to finish the game off on the mound.
After leaving a runner on third base in the second inning, The Lancers finally broke through in the fourth. David Richardson drove in Josh Roemen and Kiko Nunez with a two out triple to give the Lancers the lead.
“One of the things if you’re going to be successful is, you’re going to have to have run production one through nine, you can’t rely on one or two guys,” Bernatow said. “David’s put together a really good season this year, and he had to fight for it. At the beginning of the year he wasn’t in the starting spot and then he earned his way to it. With him being a fifth-year senior and a fighter, he hasn’t relinquished it yet.”
After battling through a scoreless top of the sixth inning, Mount Marty struck again in the bottom half of the inning. Billy Hancock laced a single to right field and the right fielder misplayed the ball. Hancock advanced to third and the runner that was on first base came in to score.
Hancock scored on a Mason Townsend single and the Lancers had their four-run advantage and a win in game one.
The Lancers broke into the scoring column first in game two with a Kiko Nunez RBI-single that brought in pinch runner Lake Terveer in the second inning. After a clean top of the third, the Lancer offense touched home plate five times in the third inning to take a 6-0 lead.
The scoring started as a throwing error on a Jet Weber bunt brought home Josh Mares. Billy Hancock drove a two-run home run over the center field fence and David Richardson followed suit with a two-run blast to left-center.
Hancock added a RBI-single in the fourth to stretch the lead to seven. A pair of errors by the Lancers in the top of the fifth allowed a pair of runners to score and a solo home run by Walter Hunt in the sixth brought Briar Cliff within four, 7-3.
Lancer starting pitcher Myles Brown settled down after the solo home run to finish off the sixth inning and reliever Heston Williams sealed the deal with a scoreless top of the seventh.
“Anytime you can get a quality start from your pitcher and hold their offense down where they’re not scoring runs and give yourself an opportunity to get a lead and build a little moment, it’s definitely a good deal,” Bernatow said. “(Chipchase and Brown) have been really consistent all year for us this year, and we’re fortunate that we get to throw them on day two.”
With the sweep, Mount Marty holds tight in third place heading into the final weekend of conference play. Concordia is currently in second place, two games ahead of Mount Marty and holding the tiebreaker on the Lancers. Concordia and Briar Cliff play four games this weekend, with Concordia needing to lose at least three games to give Mount Marty a chance at the second seed. The Lancers take on Doane Friday and Midland Saturday, with both series being doubleheaders.
“It’s GPAC road baseball, so you can’t really play even, you have to be a few runs better,” Bernatow said. “On top of that, you really just have to stick together. Each of these games, they’re their own individual journey, there’s some ups and downs, but if we need keep our head and take some punches and punch back.”
