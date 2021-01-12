VERMILLION – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving dual meet scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15 against Iowa Central Community College has been canceled.
The dual meet will not be rescheduled.
The Coyote women open the 2021 spring portion of their schedule on Saturday at 1 p.m. against St. Cloud State inside the DakotaDome Pool. The Coyote men will travel to St. Cloud on Jan. 23 to open its 2021 spring season.
