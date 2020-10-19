The top five teams in Class AA and Class A remained unchanged, and the top three teams in Class B remained in place in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.
In Class AA, O’Gorman (16-0) was a unanimous top pick again this week.
Sioux Falls Christian (22-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class A, with Dakota Valley (11-3) still ranked second. Parker (12-7) received a vote in the poll.
In Class B, Northwestern (20-1) remained in the top spot, with Warner and Chester Area in second and third. Bridgewater-Emery (16-2), receiving votes a week ago, moved into the fourth spot ahead of Faulkton Area (11-5), which remained at fifth.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 19, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (12) 16-0 60 1
2. S.F. Washington 11-3 47 2
3. Huron 11-3 32 3
4. Watertown 11-2 29 4
5. Brandon Valley 10-3 12 5
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (12) 22-0 60 1
2. Dakota Valley 11-3 48 2
3. Madison 11-4 26 3
4. Hill City 22-2 26 4
5. Winner 13-4 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (22-4) 2; Parker (12-7) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (15-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (12) 20-1 60 1
2. Warner 15-1 47 2
3. Chester Area 16-2 37 3
4. Bridgewater-Emery 16-2 14 RV
5. Faulkton Area 11-5 12 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (16-3) 7; Hitchcock-Tulare (12-3) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (17-4) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.