The top five teams in Class AA and Class A remained unchanged, and the top three teams in Class B remained in place in the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll, announced Monday.

In Class AA, O’Gorman (16-0) was a unanimous top pick again this week.

Sioux Falls Christian (22-0) was a unanimous top pick in Class A, with Dakota Valley (11-3) still ranked second. Parker (12-7) received a vote in the poll.

In Class B, Northwestern (20-1) remained in the top spot, with Warner and Chester Area in second and third. Bridgewater-Emery (16-2), receiving votes a week ago, moved into the fourth spot ahead of Faulkton Area (11-5), which remained at fifth.

VOLLEYBALL

S.D. MEDIA POLL

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 19, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (12)             16-0       60           1

2. S.F. Washington           11-3       47           2

3. Huron               11-3       32           3

4. Watertown    11-2       29           4

5. Brandon Valley             10-3       12           5

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (12)        22-0       60           1

2. Dakota Valley                11-3       48           2

3. Madison          11-4       26           3

4. Hill City             22-2       26           4

5. Winner            13-4       16           5

RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (22-4) 2; Parker (12-7) 1; Aberdeen Roncalli (15-3) 1

CLASS B

1. Northwestern (12)     20-1       60           1

2. Warner            15-1       47           2

3. Chester Area 16-2       37           3

4. Bridgewater-Emery    16-2       14           RV

5. Faulkton Area               11-5       12           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (16-3) 7; Hitchcock-Tulare (12-3) 2; Elkton-Lake Benton (17-4) 1

