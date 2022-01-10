VERMILLION — South Dakota director of ticket sales and operations Derrick Sheppard is pleased to announce the hiring of Ethan Bray as the assistant director of ticket operations.
An All-American pole vaulter for the Coyote track and field program, Bray has worked in the Coyote ticket office since June of 2019 and has served as a graduate assistant for the past year and a half while pursuing his master’s in kinesiology and sport management.
Bray’s collegiate track and field accolades include three All-America honors, a pair of Summit League titles and Academic All-America as a senior. He capped off his collegiate career with a bronze medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials this past summer. Bray owns a personal best of 18-6 ½ (5.65m) in the pole vault, the second-best height in USD program history behind teammate and Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen.
Hailing from Fishers, Indiana, Bray was the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) President during the 2019-20 academic year.
Bray graduated from the University of South Dakota in the spring of 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
