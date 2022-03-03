For the second time this season, the Mount Marty baseball team hit a home run at the perfect time.
On opening day, Billy Hancock hit a walk-off home run to complete a sweep of Waldorf and, Thursday afternoon, Mason Townsend sent the final pitch of the game over the right field fence for a grand slam to give Mount Marty a 7-3 win over Dickinson State at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Lancer pitching staff had their work cut out for them as Dickinson State tallied 10 hits and had 12 total base runners, but they held the Blue Hawks to three runs.
“They definitely put on a clinic early, but our pitchers did a good job of continually competing,” Lancer head coach Andy Bernatow said. “They had 10 hits, but we were able to hold them to three runs and that’s due to our pitchers approach.”
After scoring two in the fourth inning and one in the fifth, the Blue Hawks held a 3-0 lead, and the Lancers didn’t have a hit. Jonathon Lerma’s no-hitter through five innings began to unravel in the sixth.
Lead-off man Conner Capps singled, and Josh Roemen was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat. Kobe Krenz replaced Lerma after the hit-by-pitch that put two runners on base and no outs. Hancock and Townsend hit back-to-back RBI ground outs to get the Lancers on the board, and heading to the seven, it was a one run game.
Zane Pollon kept Dickinson State off the board in the top half of the seventh, and Krenz came out to try and protect a one run lead with three outs to get.
The bottom of the seventh got underway with Ethan Wishon, in at first base for Kiko Nunez, hitting a deep line drive to right-center field. Wishon was a defensive substitution made in the sixth inning.
“I always felt, going into this year, that Wishon was going to give us a lot of late game leverage because I feel he’s a ballplayer, and that’s the ultimate compliment,” Bernatow said. “I could put him anywhere on the field and he can help compete.”
Tyler Linch entered the game to pinch hit for Josh Mares in the following at-bat and hit an RBI-single to tie the game. David Richardson subbed in for Linch to run at first base. Jet Weber, batting ninth in the order Thursday afternoon, came to the plate with a chance to win the game.
Richardson made his way from first to third via an error and stolen base, giving Weber a shot. Weber was able to leg out a single, but the hit was right at the third baseman, freezing Richardson at third base.
After a Capps strike out for out number one, Roemen grounded into a fielder’s choice at home plate where Richardson was tagged out. Hancock was intentionally walked to fill the bases with two outs. The walk brought up Townsend, and moments later, with a ball landing beyond the right field fence, the Lancers were at home plate to celebrate.
“We are stacked up there, they elect not to throw to Billy, and I get that, but we get to back Billy with a guy like Mason Townsend, which is a real fortunate situation as a coach,” Bernatow said. “That’s when a player’s ability takes over and not a whole lot of coaching goes on, you just sit back and watch it and enjoy.”
Overall, Townsend finished with one hit, the home run, and five RBI on the afternoon. Capps, Wishon, Linch and Weber added one hit each.
Jet Hasegawa got the start for Mount Marty, pitching four innings, striking out seven and giving up two runs. Dylan Nicholson pitched an inning and Pollon finished the game off with two innings of work.
The Lancers shift gears for Friday (today), play three games with the Blue Hawks at Riverside Field. Due to colder conditions Thursday, the decision was made to play a single game Thursday and a triple-header Friday afternoon with nicer weather in the forecast.
The day gets started at 11 a.m. with game one at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
