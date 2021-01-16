MADISON — Crofton used a 27-12 edge in the third quarter to take control of a 66-47 victory over Viborg-Hurley in the final game of the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Madison.
Lacey Sprakel scored 23 points, and Kaley Einrem scored 15 points and had five assists for Crofton. Alexis Folkers finished with eight points and four steals. Jayden Jordan also had four steals in the victory.
Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley with 14 points. Nevaeh Ronke finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Voss also had 10 points. Delana Mach, Denae Mach and Estelle Lee each had three steals for the Cougars.
Crofton, 11-2, travels to Wayne on Tuesday. Viborg-Hurley, 8-2, travels to Gayville-Volin on Tuesday.
CROFTON (11-2) 11 16 27 12 — 66
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-2) 9 11 12 15 — 47
Freeman 66, O-R-R 22
MADISON — Freeman built a 35-14 halftime lead and cruised to a 66-22 victory over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Madison. The victory was the first of the season for the Flyers.
Kate Miller posted 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Freeman. Rijjy Peterson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Cami Fransen scored 12 points, and Erin Uecker added 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the victory.
Julia Trygstad led O-R-R with seven points and seven rebounds.
Freeman travels to Centerville on Tuesday. O-R-R begins play in the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament on Monday.
FREEMAN (1-7) 16 19 13 18 — 66
O-R-R (1-7) 8 6 4 4 — 22
Tri-Valley 63, AC-DC 41
MADISON — Tri-Valley jumped out to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and pulled away to a 63-41 victory over the Thunder in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Madison.
Steph Buchmann scored 16 points, and Blayne Gacke had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tri-Valley. Tabor Teel added 11 points and six assists in the victory.
For AC-DC, Mackenzie Muckey scored a game-high 22 points. Josie Brouwer finished with 10 points. Lexie VanderPol added seven rebounds.
Tri-Valley, 5-4, travels to Dakota Valley on Jan. 22. AC-DC, 7-2 after having its six-game win streak snapped, hosts top-ranked Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday at Dakota Christian School.
TRI-VALLEY (5-4) 16 15 12 20 — 63
AC-DC (7-2) 7 11 15 8 — 41
Canistota 48, Arlington 43, OT
MADISON — Canistota outlasted Arlington 48-43 in overtime in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Madison.
Kayla Papendick led Canistota with 16 points. McKenzy Krinke scored 12 points, Alexia Tieszen had 10 points and Mykkah Krinke grabbed eight rebounds in the victory.
Harley Johnson led Arlington with 15 points. Hadley Carlson added 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Canistota hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Monday. Arlington, 5-3, faces Canton on Monday in Elkton.
CANISTOTA (2-6) 8 14 6 12 8 — 48
ARLINGTON (5-3) 12 12 4 12 3 — 43
Madison 60, Howard 50
MADISON — Madison pulled away with 23 fourth-quarter points in a 60-50 victory over Howard in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Madison.
Audrey Nelson scored 21 points to lead Madison. Zoey Gerry finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Sophia Vanden Bosch added 13 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Kate Connor led Howard with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Kenedy Koepsell scored 10 points for the Tigers.
Madison, 4-4, hosts Beresford on Monday. Howard, 4-3, hosts Hanson on Tuesday.
HOWARD 13 10 12 15 — 50
MADISON (4-4) 16 9 12 23 — 60
Garretson 64, Warner 25
MADISON — Jaelyn Benson and Lizzie Olson combined for 38 points to lead Garretson past Warner 64-25 in the Dakota State girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Benson led Garretson with 20 points. Olson added 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Summer Scepaniak led Warner with 10 points.
Garretson, 8-1, travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday. Warner, 6-1, travels to Henry to face Florence-Henry on Thursday.
GARRETSON (8-1) 17 16 20 11 — 64
WARNER (6-1) 7 7 5 6 — 25
Hanson Classic
Parkston 54, Flandreau 45
MITCHELL — Allison Ziebart and Emma Yost combined for 40 points, including 21 points from the line, to lead Parkston past Flandreau 54-45 in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Ziebart finished with 21 points, going 13-of-14 from the line, for Parkston. Yost finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. Tia Holzbauer added nine points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Trojans, who finished 25-for-33 from the line as a team.
Claire Sheppard led Flandreau with 12 points. Bella Pavlis added 10 points.
Parkston, 6-4, hosts Bon Homme on Thursday. Flandreau travels to Deuel on Tuesday.
FLANDREAU (3-4) 11 15 8 11 — 45
PARKSTON (6-4) 4 16 13 21 — 54
Faulkton 44, Avon 40
MITCHELL — Isabel Aesoph scored a game-high 28 points to lead Faulkton past Avon 44-40 in the opening game of the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Peyton Melius added eight points and 13 rebounds in the victory.
For Avon, Courtney Sees led the way with 23 points. Medalyn Kocmich grabbed six rebounds.
Faulkton hosts Aberdeen Christian on Tuesday. Avon hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
FAULKTON (3-6) 19 9 9 7 — 44
AVON (4-6) 17 4 10 9 — 40
Bridgewater-Emery 51, Lennox 46
MITCHELL — Bridgewater-Emery outscored Lennox 29-18 in the second half to rally to a 51-46 victory over the Orioles in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Julia Weber led Bridgewater-Emery with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kerrigan Schultz scored 12 points, and Casey Meyer added eight points and four assists in the victory.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alicia Ruud netted 12 points. Teagan Sanculi added eight points and five assists.
Bridgewater-Emery, 5-4, hosts Bon Homme on Monday in Emery. Lennox hosts West Central on Thursday.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (5-4) 11 11 13 16 — 51
LENNOX (4-7) 13 15 6 12 — 46
Hanson 56, Waubay-Summit 53
MITCHELL — Annalyse Weber scored 20 points to lead Hanson past Waubay-Summit in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Mekiah Campbell added nine points in the victory.
Zoey Wohlleber scored 24 points to lead Waubay-Summit. Emily Breske added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Hanson, 8-1, travels to Howard on Tuesday. Waubay-Summit, 3-3, travels to Milbank on Tuesday.
WAUBAY-SUMMIT (3-3) 14 11 15 13 — 53
HANSON (8-1) 17 12 17 10 — 56
S.F. Christian 48, MCM 39
MITCHELL — Lexi Unruh scored 25 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past McCook Central-Montrose 48-39 in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Ellie Lems scored 11 points and had four assists for SFC. Unruh also had four assists and five steals in the victory.
Madisen Koepsell led MCM with 13 points and nine rebounds.
SFC, 8-1, hosts Garretson on Tuesday. MCM, 6-3, hosts Baltic on Tuesday.
MCM (6-3) 13 10 9 7 — 39
SFC (8-1) 11 16 11 10 — 48
Winner 66, Ethan 41
MITCHELL — Bella Swedlund and Kalla Bertram combined for 40 points to lead Winner past Ethan 66-41 in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Swedlund finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for Winner. Bertram posted 19 points. Maggie LaCompte and Kelsey Sachtjen each scored nine points in the victory.
Hannah Bartscher led Ethan with 22 points. Maddy Bartscher grabbed nine rebounds.
Winner, 10-1, hosts Kadoka Area on Thursday. Ethan, 7-1, hosts Menno on Tuesday.
ETHAN (7-1) 11 15 7 8 — 41
WINNER (10-1) 14 19 17 16 — 66
White River 53, Hamlin 49
MITCHELL — White River remained unbeaten on the season with a 53-49 victory over Hamlin in the Hanson girls’ basketball Classic on Saturday in Mitchell.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue scored a game-high 24 points, hitting 16-of-17 from the line, to lead White River. Maleighya Estes scored 12 points, and Remedy Morrison added 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Kami Wadsworth led Hamlin with 18 points. Kylee Wadsworth added 12 points.
White River, 6-0, hosts Lyman on Tuesday. Hamlin, 5-2, travels to Milbank on Thursday.
WHITE RIVER (6-0) 17 10 11 15 — 53
HAMLIN (5-2) 7 12 18 12 — 49
Other Games
Gayville-Volin 49, Burke 47
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin outlasted Burke 49-47 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kayla VanOsdel scored 16 points, and Molly Larson had 11 points and four assists for Gayville-Volin. Grace Gustad added eight points in the victory.
Sally Hakin led Burke with a game-high 18 points. Bobbi Jo Wischman posted nine points and four assists. Adisyn Indahl and Ramee Hansen each had four steals in the effort.
Gayville-Volin hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday. Burke hosts Platte-Geddes on Tuesday.
BURKE (5-5) 9 14 14 10 — 47
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-7) 11 17 10 11 — 49
Scotland 50, FA-M 22
SCOTLAND — The Scotland Highlanders jumped out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and didn’t look back in a 50-22 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Grace Fryda scored 14 points and Delanie Van Driel ahd 11 points for Scotland. Audrey Sayler added seven rebounds in the victory.
Jada Koerner led FA-M with 12 points.
Scotland, 6-3, travels to Wakonda to face Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday. FA-M travels to Canistota on Monday.
Scotland won the JV game 42-11.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (1-7) 2 6 2 12 — 22
SCOTLAND (6-3) 15 18 9 8 — 50
Chamberlain 58, Bon Homme 55
CHAMBERLAIN — Mya Knippling scored 20 points to lead Chamberlain past Bon Homme in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kinsey Evans added 10 points in the victory.
Jurni Vavruska posted 17 points, eight steals and three assists to lead Bon Homme. Jenae Alberts finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers.
Chamberlain travels to Gregory on Tuesday. Bon Homme travels to Emery to face Bridgewater-Emery on Monday.
BON HOMME (2-6) 18 8 7 22 — 55
CHAMBERLAIN (4-6) 11 16 17 16 — 58
Elkhorn Valley 55, Bloomfield 37
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Elkhorn Valley took control in the second half, outscoring Bloomfield 30-12 to clip the Queen Bees 55-37 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for Elkhorn Valley (8-4), which hosts Wausa on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer led Bloomfield with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Brynn Bargman added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Bloomfield hosts Osmond on Tuesday.
ELKHORN VALLEY (8-4) 12 13 14 16 — 55
BLOOMFIELD (6-7) 15 10 7 5 — 37
