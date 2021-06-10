BASEBALL
LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC
June 11-13
YANKTON POOL
At Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium
Friday’s Games
Norfolk vs. Yankton, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. East vs. Norfolk, 12:45 p.m.
Blair vs. S.F. East, 3 p.m.
Omaha South vs. Blair, 5:15 p.m.
Omaha South vs. Yankton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Blair, 9:30 a.m.
Blair vs. Norfolk, 11:45 a.m.
Norfolk vs. Omaha South, 2 p.m.
Omaha South vs. S.F. East, 4:15 p.m.
S.F. East vs. Yankton, 6:30 p.m.
VERMILLION POOL
At Prentis Park
Friday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Pender, 10:30 a.m.
Pender vs. Brandon Valley, 12:45 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Tea, 3 p.m.
Tea vs. Mitchell, 5:15 p.m.
Mitchell vs. Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Tea, 9:30 a.m.
Tea vs. Pender, 11:45 a.m.
Pender vs. Mitchell, 2 p.m.
Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Mitchell, 6:30 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
At Memorial Park
Friday’s Games
Crofton vs. Tabor, 12:45 p.m.
Tabor vs. S.F. Black, 3 p.m.
S.F. Black vs. Huron, 5:15 p.m.
Huron vs. Crofton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huron vs. Tabor, 11:45 a.m.
S.F. Black vs. Crofton, 2 p.m.
Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.
Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.
HARTINGTON POOL
At Felber Park
Friday’s Games
Hartington vs. Dakota Valley, 12:45 p.m.
Dakota Valley vs. Renner, 3 p.m.
Renner vs. Humboldt, 5:15 p.m.
Humboldt vs. Hartington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Dakota Valley vs. Humboldt, 11:45 a.m.
Renner vs. Hartington, 2 p.m.
Pool #3 vs. Pool #4, 4:45 p.m.
Pool #1 vs. Pool #2, 6:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUNDS
Sunday At Yankton
Yankton Pool Champ vs. Hartington Pool Champ, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Average Joe’s def. The Misfits 21-17, 21-3, 21-18; Ben’s Brewing Company def. Ultimate Sandy Aces 21-11, 21-19, 21-14; JJ Benji def. The Misfits 21-16, 21-14, 14-21; O’Malley’s def. Set For Life 19-21, 21-9, 21-17; Here for the Beer def. KPI Block Party 21-13, 25-23, 21-11; Net Ninjas def. Stringers 21-17, 15-21, 21-19; KPI Crushers def. Ryken Tax 21-11, 15-21, 21-14; Gettin Diggy With It def. Diggin Balls forfeit.
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 2-0, O’Malley’s 2-0, Here for the Beer 2-0, Ben’s Brewing Company 2-0, Average Joe’s 2-0, KPI Crushers 2-0, Ultimate Sandy Aces 1-1, Getting Diggy With It 2-1, Ryken Tax 0-2, JJ Benji 1-1, Set For Life 0-2, The Misfits 0-3, Stringers 0-2, KPI Block Party 0-2, Diggin Balls 0-2
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: The Walnut def. The Lemonade Stand 21-19, 10-21, 21-19; Upper Deck def. Fleeg’s Riverside Roadhouse 21-17, 25-23, 22-20; Sandlizards def. Beach Bumps 21-18, 21-6, 21-15; KPI Crushers def. Bumpin Uglies 21-14, 21-9, 21-15; Volley Llamas def. CorTrust Bank 21-13, 21-19, 16-21
STANDINGS: KPI Crushers 2-0, Upper Deck 2-0, Sandlizards 2-0, Volley Llamas 1-0, Clever Beaches 1-0, Bumpin Uglies 1-1, The Walnut 1-1, The Lemonade Stand 0-2, CorTrust Bank 0-2, Beach Bumps 0-2, Fleeg’s Riverside Roadhouse 0-2
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
RESULTS: CorTrust Bank def. Hunhoff Hillbillies 18-13; Marquardt Transportation def. CorTrust Bank 16-4; K-Construction def. Marquardt Transportation 9-7
STANDINGS: CorTrust 2-0, Marquardt Transportation 1-1, K-Construction 1-0, Hunhoff Hillbillies 0-1
JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: Sacred Heart Hitters def. Vals Angels 7-3; Sacred Heart Hitters def. Angels 5-4; Diggers Casino def. Alsen Custom 16-1; POET def. Kasey’s Crushers 15-9; Westy’s Electric def. Boat House Buccaneers 22-8; SoDak Bombers def. Sons of Pitches 11-5
STANDINGS: Sacred Heart Hitters 2-0, Diggers Casino 1-0, POET 1-0, Westy’s Electric 1-0, SoDak Bombers 1-0, Vals Angels 0-1, Angels 0-1, Alsen Custom 0-1, Kasey’s Crushers 0-1, Boat House Buccaneers 0-1, Sons of Pitches 0-1
GOLF
LAKEVIEW GC
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Dana List 42
LOW NET: Jena Nelson 33, Nicole Schmitz 33
STANDINGS: Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 46, Kathy Magorian-Irma Arens 43, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 42, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 41, Becky Folkers-Whitney Miller 38, Deanna Lockman-Emily Loecker 33, Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 33, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 32, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 31, Kendra Baily-Michelle Kuchta 28, Joni Stevens-Darci Barger 27, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge 12, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox 10, Nancy DeBlauw-Carolyn Leader-Brenda Leader 4
