MITCHELL — For 16 minutes, the Milbank Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the lone unbeaten in South Dakota boys’ high school basketball this season.
For the next 16 minutes, the Vermillion Tanagers showed why they will go to state with the top seed and a 22-0 record.
Vermillion outscored the Bulldogs 21-3 in the third quarter and continued to pull away to a 67-37 victory in the Class A SoDak 16, Tuesday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
“I’m happy for our kids,” said Vermillion head coach Jay Drake. “For the last eight, nine years, we’ve had some very good teams, but we weren’t able to get over the hump.”
Jakob Dobney scored a game-high 30 points for Vermillion, going over the 1,000-point mark for his career in the contest. Dillon Gestring scored 19 points. Connor Saunders added eight points and five steals in the victory.
Will Cummins and Brennett Schwenn each scored 14 points for Milbank, which finished with a 12-11 record.
Vermillion held the Bulldogs scoreless for the first half of the opening quarter, but had little to show for it.
“We started the game nicely defensively,” Drake said. “They we look up, and we’re only up 4-0.”
That 4-0 lead was quickly erased, but the Tanagers took a 12-9 lead into the first quarter break. After a Dobney three-point play, back-to-back three-pointers by Cummins helped Milbank tie the game at 15-15.
“Milbank was playing much better of late, and we were concerned about their physical play,” Drake said. “I thought we were stagnant in the first half, not moving the ball from side to side.”
Dobney, though, helped keep the Bulldogs at bay. The senior scored the Tanagers’ final 18 points of the first half, helping Vermillion go into the break with a 28-25 lead.
“He was huge,” Drake said of Dobney. “He’s gone on spurts like that. But when we’re playing our best, we’re getting everyone involved.”
As the Tanagers came out of the halftime break, Vermillion made a concerted effort to attack the basket. The result was Gestring scoring the Tanagers’ first nine points of the half as Vermillion started the half with 13 straight points.
“That relaxed us,” Drake said. “When Dillon is on the floor, he causes matchup problems.”
Vermillion built the lead to 49-28 after three quarters, then stretched it to 65-37 before the Tanagers emptied the bench with 2:53 to play.
Vermillion will now prepare to make the short trip to Sioux Falls for the South Dakota State Class A Tournament. The Tanagers will have the top seed, and will play the noon contest on March 18 at the Premier Center.
“I’m looking forward to going to Sioux Falls and these young men representing their program and their school in the best way they can,” Drake said.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.