Yankton scored in the first inning and pitcher Drew Ryken made it hold up as Post 12 blanked Sioux Falls West 1-0 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Rugby Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Rysavy, Landon Weis and Logan Edwards each had a hit for West.
Drew Ryken went the distance, striking out eight. Noah Willis took the loss, also going the distance.
Sioux Falls East rallied from a 4-0 deficit to claim a 5-4 victory over Yankton in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The contest, the last of four games in Yankton on Wednesday, matched two of the top three teams in Class A in power points. Yankton entered the day ranked second, with East ranked third.
Dylan Rippentrop had two hits and three RBI for East. Tristan Fitzsimmons also had two hits. Myles Rees, Tate Schafer and Ryan Husman each had a hit in the victory.
Josh Sheldon had two hits and Lucas Kampshoff homered for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Drew Ryken and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the effort.
Lincoln Vasgaard pitched six innings, striking out five, for the win. Sawyer Tolk pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.
Matthew Sheldon, who kept East off the board until the fifth inning, took the loss. Mark Kathol pitched a scoreless seventh for Post 12.
Yankton, 18-8, is now off until July 7, when it begins play in the Gopher Classic.
Tabor scored nine runs in the fourth inning on the way to a 13-2 victory over Sioux Falls West in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Landon Bares went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored for Tabor. Logan Winckler had two hits. Riley Rothschadl homered, driving in three runs. Easton Mudder had a double and two RBI. Brady Bierema and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Keegan Johnston had two hits for West. Treyson Harty-Olsen and Brody Bohnet each had a hit in the effort.
Landon Schmidt went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out six, for the victory. Kaden Kirchner took the loss.
Sioux Falls East used a pair of big innings to pull past Tabor 15-4 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Riley Rothschadl, Easton Mudder and Brady Bierema each had two hits for Tabor, with Mudder driving in two runs. Landon Bares and Cayden Himes each had a hit.
Brayden Olson went 3-for-4, and Jack Smith had two hits and four RBI for East. Sawyer Mindt had two hits and three RBI. Tristan Fitzsimmon also had two hits. Sawyer Tolk, Dylan Rippentrop, Kooper Perry and Ryan Hirsch each had a hit in the victory.
Reagan Leininger pitched four innings, striking out six, for the victory. Trey Kaul took the loss.
