Yankton scored in the first inning and pitcher Drew Ryken made it hold up as Post 12 blanked Sioux Falls West 1-0 in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.

Rugby Ryken doubled and singled for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit in the victory.

