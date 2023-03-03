William Kyle III
South Dakota State's William Kyle III goes up for a dunk against the defense of South Dakota's Damani Hayes during their Summit League men's basketball game on Jan. 14 at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.

 James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan

Even if they are going into the Summit League tournament as “underdogs”, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits men’s basketball team goes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and is playing with “connectivity,” as SDSU head coach Eric Henderson explains.

“Zeke Mayo has stepped up. Matt Dellinger has stepped up,” he said. “But other guys are filling their roles terrifically. That's the ‘connectivity’ we're talking about. You've seen it on both sides. When I look at the last month or so, there have been moments that it's been pretty special and we're trying to put it all together at the right time.”

