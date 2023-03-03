Even if they are going into the Summit League tournament as “underdogs”, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits men’s basketball team goes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and is playing with “connectivity,” as SDSU head coach Eric Henderson explains.
“Zeke Mayo has stepped up. Matt Dellinger has stepped up,” he said. “But other guys are filling their roles terrifically. That's the ‘connectivity’ we're talking about. You've seen it on both sides. When I look at the last month or so, there have been moments that it's been pretty special and we're trying to put it all together at the right time.”
“Every single one of (our) guys is impacting if we win or lose. They're making multiple efforts. They're finding different ways to help us win. That's how you become connected.”
Mayo credited the way the Jackrabbits have been connected on defense as one of the reasons for SDSU’s seven-game winning streak before their loss to Oral Roberts Feb. 25.
“There are going to be times where we make a defensive mistake, but as long as you know your brother has your back and we have those help-side defenders over there whenever we need them, that's what's really (helped us) in the past eight games,” Mayo said.
The Jackrabbits played the Summit League regular season champions and No. 1 seed in the tournament close in a 69-65 loss, which Henderson thought was a good lead-in to the Summit League tournament as far as the environment and pressure that may be in the arena.
“When you're playing in front of 8,000 Jackrabbits in a full arena, the anxiety is probably going to be there,” he said. “Whether you want to call it pressure or not, I look at as excitement. That's the way we're going to approach it.”
Mayo added that the game came down to a couple of possessions at the end.
“We might have turned the ball over, missed a defensive assignment and let them get offensive rebounds,” Mayo said. “We were just a few possessions behind. We fought to the end. We played great defense. Holding a team like that under 70 points is terrific for us. So understanding that we're capable of getting the job done going into the tournament, we're going to take it one game at a time.
Additionally, Henderson said that with the parity in college basketball, nothing is guaranteed as far as wins in postseason play.
“We're all 0-0 and we're all playing for the same thing,” he said.
Mayo said playing a tough schedule and traveling earlier in the non-conference slate took a toll on the team, but it helped to prepare the team for what the next few weeks may look like for them.
“Our schedule is not ever going to be easy,” he said. “Our coaches want to prepare us to play the best teams so we can play our best basketball in March.”
The Jackrabbits will play the winner of Friday’s Omaha-Kansas City matchup in the second round of the tournament. Tip off time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
