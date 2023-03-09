KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five players on the Mount Marty Lancers women’s basketball team were named on the 2023 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athletes list Thursday.
Seniors Aubrey Twedt and Eve Millar were named to the list, with sophomores Kaesha Davis, Logan Kautzman and Macy Kempf joining them.
