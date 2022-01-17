BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Viborg-Hurley posted the top area finish, placing ninth with 69 points at the Battle Creek Girls’ Wrestling Invitational on Monday.
Thirty-one teams were represented in the event, won by South Sioux City. The Cardinals edged Pierce 128 to 124, with West Point-Beemer (123) third.
For Viborg-Hurley, Aubrey Jensen (114B), Morgan Lee (120A), Rachel Feiock (138B), Gina Miller (165A) and Lauren Petersen (185A) each finished second.
Crofton finished with 26 points. Annabelle Poppe won the 165-pound ‘A’ division, going 3-0.
Quad County Northeast scored 18 points on the day. Emilee Olson, the lone wrestler for the Flames, won the 126-D title with a pair of pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.