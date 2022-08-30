SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda and sixth-year senior Abby Ripperda have been selected as Summit League Preseason Runners to Watch.

Gemeda, a two-time all-Summit honoree, led the Coyotes at the first five meets of the regular season in 2021 prior to a season-ending injury. He was named the Summit’s cross country runner of the week five times during the season to tie the league record. Gemeda clocked the league’s fastest 8,000-meter time last fall with a mark of 24:23.7 at Nebraska’s Woody Greeno Invitational. He’s been amongst USD’s scorers for every race he’s finished since his freshman year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.