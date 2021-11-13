VERMILLION — Cole Peterson hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift Pierre to a 30-27 victory over Tea Area in the Class 11AA football championship game, Friday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.
The victory marked a fifth consecutive Class 11A title for Pierre (10-2). Only West Central, which won six straight Class 11A titles from 2000-05, has a longer title streak in South Dakota history.
Lincoln Kienholz threw for 347 yards and two scores, and rushed for 190 yards and two scores for Pierre. Jack Merkwan had four catches for 121 yards. Jett Zabel had three catches for 113 yards and two scores in the win.
Cael Lundin passed for 262 yards and two scores, and rushed for two scores for Tea Area (11-1). Chase Van Tol rushed for 116 yards and caught three passes for a team-best 76 yards. Jaxon Weber and Gabe Grant each caught touchdown passes for the Titans.
Deegan Houska had 10 tackles and Chase Carda made nine stops for the Pierre defense. Josh Rydberg had 1 ½ sacks. Jacob Meyer picked off a pass.
Van Tol made six stops and Jackson Smythe had five stops for the Titan defense. Weber and Ethan Vis each recovered fumbles.
Tea Area, the 2020 champion in Class 11A, built a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter before Pierre scored 23 unanswered points to end the game. The Governors tied the game on a Kienholz run with 3:27 to play, but a blocked extra point left the game tied.
Peterson got his chance at redemption with four seconds left, as the Governors lined up for a 40-yard field goal. He drilled the attempt as time expired, giving Pierre the title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.