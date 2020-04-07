Xavier Fuller isn’t exactly flying under any radar anymore.
He’s an established college basketball star.
But now he wants to prove himself at the Division I level.
The junior college first team All-American from Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College announced Tuesday his verbal commitment to enroll at the University of South Dakota and play Division I basketball for the Coyotes.
“When you’re little, you always dream of playing college basketball, but you’re not sure if it’ll happen; let alone Division I basketball,” Fuller said Tuesday evening.
“When you get the opportunity, it’s kind of surreal. I don’t take it for granted at all.”
A 6-foot-5 guard from Arizona, Fuller said he felt like he was flying under the radar coming out of high school — the offers just never came.
“I still loved basketball and just wanted to play,” he added.
It wasn’t until late July following his high school graduation that Fuller agreed to go to Scottsdale Community College, a two-year school he admits now he didn’t know much about.
After he averaged 5.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during his freshman season at Scottsdale, Fuller quickly blossomed as a sophomore.
He averaged 22.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this past season, and was one of 10 first team All-Americans at the junior college Division II level.
Fuller will have two seasons of eligibility at USD and will join the Coyotes on the court next season.
“I really like their offense, and how they run it,” he said. “It’s a lot like we had at Scottsdale; four-out, four-in and looking for mismatches.”
Fuller will also join Scottsdale teammate Michael ‘Boogie’ Anderson in Vermillion — he committed to USD on Saturday.
Their high school teams (Anderson played at Chandler and Fuller at Mesa) met one time, and Fuller said he remembers Anderson as a really good player.
“My first day in workouts at Scottsdale, he showed up,” Fuller said. “We hadn’t really know each other before, but now he’s one of my best friends.”
Over the past two seasons, the pair had talked about wanting to play together at their next stop, but they weren’t sure it would happen, Fuller added.
“It’s so rare that a school will recruit two guys from the same time, but I’m happy this worked out,” he said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.