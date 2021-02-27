LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Mount Marty University softball team opened the 2021 season with a doubleheader split against Bethany College on Friday.
MMU claimed the nightcap 6-3.
Emma Burns went 2-for-4 with a triple, and Bailey Kortan went 2-for-4 for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold had a three-run home run. Molly McCloud doubled, and Makenzi Rockwell and Tara Oren each had a hit in the victory.
Orwig picked up the win, striking out seven over five innings of work. Mo Vornhagen got the final five outs, striking out four.
In the opener, Bethany had back-to-back big innings to claim a 9-5 victory.
Arnold went 3-for-4 with a home run for MMU. Kortan doubled and singled. Burns also doubled, and Oren added a hit for the Lancers.
Vornhagen took the loss, striking out four in her three innings of work. Kaylee Rogers struck out two in three innings of relief.
Mount Marty continues its weekend trip in Kansas at Friends University today (Saturday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.