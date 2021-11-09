VOLGA — Arlington’s Hadley Carlson posted 30 kills and 20 digs to lead the Cardinals past Freeman 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 in the Class B volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday at Sioux Valley High School.
Erin Haufschild posted 13 kills, and Grace Parry had 40 assists and 10 digs for Arlington (30-5), which advances to the state tournament, Nov. 18-20 at Rapid City. Harley Johnson added 21 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
Arlington will face Faulkton in the final match of the opening round, an 8:45 p.m. start on Nov. 18. Freeman finished with a 20-10 record.
