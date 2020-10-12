The Yankton Bucks (7-0) claimed 15 of 19 first place votes to remain in first in Class 11AA in the South Dakota Media football poll, announced Monday.
Brookings, also 7-0, claimed the other four first place votes. If Yankton (vs. Douglas) and Brookings (vs. Spearfish) win this week, it will set up a battle for the top seed and the Eastern South Dakota Conference Class 11AA title on Oct. 22 in Brookings.
Viborg-Hurley (7-0), after handing Hanson its first setback of the season, remained a unanimous top pick in Class 9AA. Platte-Geddes, also unbeaten, remained in fourth.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Unbeaten Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed 18 of 19 first place votes to lead 11AAA.Second-ranked Brandon Valley drew the other.
— Unbeaten Tea Area drew all 19 first place votes in 11A. Dakota Valley, 5-2 and winners of five straight, remained in second.
— Unbeaten Winner claimed 16 first place votes to lead the 11B poll. Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan, also 7-0, claimed the other three votes. Elk Point-Jefferson, 4-3 after an exciting 48-44 victory over McCook Central-Montrose, received votes this week.
— Unbeaten Howard drew all 19 first place votes in 9A. Canistota-Freeman, 6-1, ranks second.
— Wolsey-Wessington was a unanimous top pick in 9B. Alcester-Hudson (5-2) remained in fifth.
FOOTBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 12 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (18) 5-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 5-1 76 2
3. Harrisburg 5-1 58 3
4. Lincoln 3-3 33 4
5. O’Gorman 4-3 24 5
Class 11AA
1. Yankton (15) 7-0 91 1
2. Brookings (4) 7-0 80 2
3. Pierre 4-2 56 3
4. Sturgis 3-4 39 5
5. Mitchell 3-4 19 4
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 6-0 95 1
2. Dakota Valley 5-2 74 2
3. Dell Rapids 5-1 56 3
4. Canton 4-2 38 4
5. West Central 4-3 20 RV
Receiving votes: Milbank 1, Madison 1.
Class 11B
1. Winner (16) 7-0 92 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (3) 7-0 79 2
3. Sioux Valley 6-1 55 3
4. St. Thomas More 5-1 32 4
5. Mobridge-Pollock 7-0 24 5
Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson 3.
Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (19) 7-0 95 1
2 Lemmon/McIntosh 7-0 74 2
3. Hamlin 8-0 52 3
4. Platte-Geddes 7-0 44 4
5. Hanson 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Deuel 3.
Class 9A
1. Howard (19) 7-0 95 1
2. Canistota/Freeman 6-1 76 2
3. Warner 6-0 54 3
4. Wall 6-0 36 4
5. De Smet 5-2 22 5
Receiving votes: Ipswich/Edmunds Central 1, Philip 1.
Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (19) 6-1 95 1
2. Langford Area 5-2 71 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 6-1 44 4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 4-2 40 3
5. Alcester-Hudson 5-2 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 12.
