A three-hit day for Kael Garry led the Lakers to a 12-1 win over Centerville Monday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Garry drove in three runs on three hits. Evan Serck, Owen Wishon, Kaden Hughes and Trey Sager added one hit each. Easton Nelson and Cohen Zahrbock added one RBI each.
Mark Kathol pitched 4 2/3 innings, striking out four in the win.
The Lakers travel to Vermillion for a doubleheader today (Tuesday). Start time is 5 p.m.
Vermillion 21-5, Greysox 0-1
VERMILLION — Vermillion earned a doubleheader sweep of the Yankton Greysox in youth baseball action on Monday.
In the opener, Vermillion scored 17 runs in the second inning to claim a 21-0 victory.
Dylan Howe, Nathan Barnes and Eli Anderson each drew a walk for Yankton, which did not have a hit in the three-inning contest.
Ryan Turner took the loss.
Vermillion claimed the nightcap 5-1.
Aidan Mulder had the lone Yankton hit. Jolten Reimnitz scored the run.
Ethan Carlson took the loss, striking out five in a complete game effort.
The Greysox travel to Brookings Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Sunday
Renner 8, Black Sox 3
A four-run second inning was enough to lead Renner past the Yankton Black Sox 8-3 Sunday afternoon in a semifinal of the Daryl Bernard Classic at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sullivan Schlimgen tallied two hits and a RBI to lead Renner. Zach Dunham, Treyse Eastman and Henry Theobald added one hit each.
Tyson Prouty tallied two hits and a RBI for the Black Sox. Payton Peterson and Tucker Gilmore added one hit each. Gilmore and Frankie Intveld added one RBI each.
Sam Marsh took the win for Renner, pitching six innings. Hunter Teichroew took the loss for Yankton, giving up eight runs over 4 2/3 innings.
The Black Sox travel to Harrisburg Gold on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Saturday
Black Sox 12, Watertown 6
Tucker Gilmore and Tyson Prouty tallied three hits and two RBI each to lift the Yankton Black Sox to a 12-6 win over Watertown Saturday afternoon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Frankie Intveld tallied two hits and two RBI for the Black Sox. Austin Gobel added two hits. Hunter Teichroew and Landon Potts picked up one hit each.
Derek Hanson and Jackson Maag tallied one hit and two RBI each. Dylon Rawdon added one hit each.
Sean Turner tallied the win for Yankton. Chuck Larson took the loss for Watertown.
Friday: Creighton Prep 7, Black Sox 0
Michael Wheelock tallied three RBI to lead Creighton Prep to a 7-0 win over the Yankton Black Sox Friday night at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Jack Marquis, CJ Costello, Isaiah Anderson and Eddie Schafer picked up one hit each.
Austin Gobel, Payton Peterson and Hunter Teichroew tallied one hit each for the Black Sox.
Michael Sall struck out 12 over six innings in the win for Creighton Prep. Tyson Prouty struck out five batters over 5 2/3 innings in the loss.
