LINCOLN, Neb. — Some things need to be said.
Or, in some cases, things are openly discussed.
One particular situation for the Crofton Lady Warriors hasn’t needed to be a topic of conversation: Their three seniors have not been a part of a state championship.
“No, I don’t have to remind them,” said head girls’ basketball coach Aaron Losing, whose program has won eight state titles during his tenure.
“You can see they know it. I don’t have to remind them. They feed off of each other and they push each other.”
Those three seniors — Lacey Sprakel, Kaley Einrem, Allie Dahl — are now one step closer to a second attempt at a title.
Top-seeded Crofton frustrated Bridgeport all game in a 66-48 victory in Thursday night’s Class C2 semifinals at the Nebraska State Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The victory sends the Lady Warriors (25-3) into Saturday night’s 8:45 p.m. state championship game — for the first time since 2019.
“It means a lot to these kids,” Losing said.
When those three seniors were freshman (2018), Crofton didn’t qualify for the state tournament. The Lady Warriors then lost in the 2019 title game and finished third last season.
“This group of seniors has not been able to achieve the pinnacle of success, and I know that has really drove them and I see that in practice throughout the year,” Losing said.
“I hope they keep that motivation until Saturday.”
Not only is it exciting for Crofton’s three seniors (Lacey Sprakel, Kaley Einrem, Allie Dahl), it’s also exciting for Ella Wragge.
The junior — who scored 17 points Thursday, by the way — was injured and didn’t play in Crofton’s runner-up season (2019).
“My freshman year, we were in the championship and I was injured,” Wragge said. “This is the first time being there for me, and it’s really exciting.”
Just as it was in Wednesday’s opening round, Crofton was particularly sharp right out of the gate on Thursday.
The Lady Warriors used their pressure defense to build an 18-8 lead after the first quarter and then a 35-20 cushion at halftime, with Bridgeport (24-4) struggling at times to even get the ball past halfcourt.
The key, according to Losing, was getting the pace of the game in Crofton’s favor.
“We broke their press and it become kind of an open-court game. We thrive in that type of a game,” he said.
“I know they (Bridgeport) do too, but we really feel if two teams play that way, we might have an advantage.”
Crofton sealed the deal with a 13-0 run in the third quarter with more of the pressure defense that has become a staple of the program during the past decade and a half.
“Our press is just our game plan,” Wragge said. “Our press gets steals, puts pressure and allows us to get in transition.
“It’s a huge part of how we play.”
Crofton will now have today (Friday) off in preparation for Saturday night’s championship game.
