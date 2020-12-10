SPENCER, Neb. — Crofton’s defense led the way in a 52-6 victory over Boyd County in Nebraska girls’ basketball action Thursday night in Spencer.
The victory was the 399th career win for Crofton head coach Aaron Losing. He will go for No. 400 on Saturday.
In the win for the Warriors (3-0), Lacey Sprakel had 18 points and eight rebounds, Kaley Einrem had 11 points and five assists, and Alexis Folkers added nine points and four rebounds. Ellie Tramp contributed five points, three assists and four steals, while Blair Jordan tallied four assists and seven steals.
Boyd County got four points from Paige Drueke.
Crofton will host Guardian Angels Central Catholic on Saturday.
CROFTON (3-0) 13 14 16 9 — 52
BOYD COUNTY 2 2 0 2 — 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.