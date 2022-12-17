VERMILLION — Brooke Jensen went off for 31 points and had four steals as Vermillion rolled past Worthington, Minnesota, 62-37, in the final game of the Vermillion Holiday Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Brooklyn Voss finished with 10 points for Vermillion. Jenaya Cleveland had five steals, with Chandler Cleveland recording four steals and four assists. Leah Herbster added nine rebounds in the victory.
Madison Beckman led Worthington with 13 points. Newyouman Gora added 11 points.
Vermillion, 2-0, travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Worthington travels to New Prague on Tuesday.
WORTHINGTON (1-4) 5 14 10 8 — 37
VERMILLION (2-0) 16 22 14 10 — 62
Crofton 64, Western Christian 40
VERMILLION — Crofton used three players in double figures to claim a 64-40 victory over Western Christian in the Vermillion Holiday Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Cassie Allen scored 17 points and Sammie Allen finished with 15 points for Crofton (6-1). Ellie Tramp added 11 points and five steals in the victory.
For Western Christian, Stella Winterfeld scored 13 points.
Crofton hosts O’Neill in Mid-State Conference action on Tuesday. Western Christian travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday.
CROFTON (6-1) 15 13 19 17 — 64
WESTERN CHRISTIAN (2-6) 7 7 11 15 — 40
Other Games
Cedar Catholic 46, Roncalli Catholic 36
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Cedar Catholic’s Makenna Noecker scored 21 points, going over 1,000 points for her career, as the Trojans toppled Omaha Roncalli Catholic 46-36 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Katy Jones finished with eight points for Cedar Catholic (5-1). Laney Kathol added 11 rebounds in the victory.
Rhionna Matthews led Roncalli with 14 points. Whitney Meier added nine points.
Cedar Catholic travels north to face Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Roncalli faces Omaha Brownell Talbot on Monday.
RONCALLI CATHOLIC (1-4) 6 8 9 13 — 36
CEDAR CATHOLIC (5-1) 9 14 10 13 — 46
AC-DC 46, Scotland 41
CORSICA — Andes Central-Dakota Christian overcame a 28-22 halftime deficit to claim a 46-41 victory over Scotland in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Josie Brouwer finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for AC-DC (1-1). Allison Muckey had 11 points. Gabby Olson posted eight points. Halle Olson had 10 rebounds, three steals and six blocked shots in the victory.
Martina DeBoer led Scotland with 14 points and five steals. Claire Janish had 11 points. Trinity Bietz posted six rebounds, Bailey Vitek had three assists and Jenna Vitek added five steals for the Highlanders.
AC-DC hosts Gayville-Volin in Lake Andes on Monday. Scotland, also 1-1, travels to Burke on Tuesday.
AC-DC won the JV game 29-27.
SCOTLAND (1-1) 16 12 6 7 — 41
ANDES CENT.-DC (1-1) 13 9 12 12 — 46
Bon Homme 43, TDA 30
TYNDALL — Jurni Vavruska went off for a game-high 21 points to lead Bon Homme past Tripp-Delmont-Armour 43-30 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kenadee Kozak added seven points in the victory.
For TDA, Hannah Stremick scored 10 points. Megan Reiner had eight points and four steals. Mia Reiner added eight rebounds.
Both teams are now 1-1. Bon Homme hosts Winner on Tuesday. TDA hosts Parkston on Monday in Armour.
Bon Homme won the JV game 40-10.
TRI-DEL-ARM (1-1) 11 9 5 5 — 30
BON HOMME (1-1) 10 10 14 9 — 43
Alcester-Hudson 49, West Sioux 46
ALCESTER — Ella Doering scored a game-high 21 points to lead Alcester-Hudson past West Sioux 49-46 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Ella Serck added 11 points and nine rebounds for Alcester-Hudson (3-0), which outscored the Falcons 18-11 in the fourth quarter to rally to victory.
Addi Dekkers led West Sioux with 14 points. Mia Danielson added 12 points.
Alcester-Hudson travels to Canton Tuesday. West Sioux, 1-3, takes on Kinsley-Pierson on Monday.
WEST SIOUX (1-3) 12 14 9 11 — 46
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-0) 12 7 12 18 — 49
Viborg-Hurley 66, Irene-Wakonda 33
IRENE — Viborg-Hurley built a 37-16 halftime lead on the way to a 66-33 victory over Irene-Wakonda in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Coral Mason led a balanced Viborg-Hurley attack with 24 points, five assists, six steals and three blocked shots. Charley Nelson scored 14 points. Denae Mach had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Estelle Lee added 10 points in the victory.
Emma Marshall scored 17 points to lead Irene-Wakonda. Kaitlyn Mellem and Madison Orr each added eight points, with Orr recording eight rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 2-0, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday in Hurley. Irene-Wakonda hosts Wynot on Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 52-15.
VIBORG-HURLEY (2-0) 24 13 18 11 — 66
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-2) 7 9 10 7 — 33
Hanson 73, Menno 44
ALEXANDRIA — Hanson pulled past Menno 73-44 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Eliza Oltmanns and Alyssa Moschell each scored 13 points for Hanson, with Moschell recording five steals and eight rebounds. Oltmanns had four steals.
Also for Hanson, Taziah Hawkins scored 12 points. Kylie Haiar posted nine points and 10 rebounds. Karlie Goergen added five assists in the victory.
For Menno, Layne Schmidt finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Abby Bender and Julia Buechler each scored nine points.
Hanson, 2-1, travels to Mitchell to play Avon on Monday. Menno travels to Wagner on Tuesday.
MENNO (0-4) 8 14 8 14 — 44
HANSON (2-1) 16 20 18 19 — 73
Wakefield 64, Bloomfield 30
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Wakefield jumped out to a 35-10 halftime lead and cruised to a 64-30 victory over Bloomfield in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Madison Abbenhaus led Bloomfield with 12 points. Christina Martenson had eight points.
Wakefield, 3-2, travels to Iowa to face Westwood on Monday. Bloomfield, 3-3, hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday.
BLOOMFIELD (3-3) 2 8 12 8 — 30
WAKEFIELD (3-2) 16 19 17 12 — 64
LeMars 74, Dakota Valley 51
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Metta Skov scored a game-high 32 points to lead LeMars, Iowa, past Dakota Valley 74-51 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Sarah Brown scored 18 points for LeMars. Lexi Hurd added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Melina Snoozy led Dakota Valley with 18 points and three assists. Jorja VanDenHul posted 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameryn Sommervold added nine points.
LeMars, 5-2, hosts Bishop Heelan on Tuesday. Dakota Valley hosts another out-of-state opponent, Hartington Cedar Catholic, on Tuesday.
LEMARS (5-2) 15 23 14 22 — 74
DAKOTA VALLEY (0-4) 13 16 11 11 — 51
Avon 53, Corsica-Stickney 39
AVON — Avon used a 24-8 edge in the third quarter to claim a 53-39 victory over Corsica-Stickney in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Courtney Sees scored 19 points to lead Avon. McKenna Kocmich finished with 10 points. Lila Vanderlei added eight points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Payton DeLange scored 18 points for Corsica-Stickney.
Avon, 2-1, travels to Mitchell to face Hanson on Monday. Corsica-Stickney faces Sioux Valley on the Pentagon Classic on Dec. 30.
CORSICA-STICKNEY (1-2) 6 15 8 10 — 39
AVON (2-1) 11 14 24 4 — 53
