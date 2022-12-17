VERMILLION — Brooke Jensen went off for 31 points and had four steals as Vermillion rolled past Worthington, Minnesota, 62-37, in the final game of the Vermillion Holiday Classic, Saturday at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Brooklyn Voss finished with 10 points for Vermillion. Jenaya Cleveland had five steals, with Chandler Cleveland recording four steals and four assists. Leah Herbster added nine rebounds in the victory.

